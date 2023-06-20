Honda Issues Second Annual Inclusion & Diversity Report Illustrating Company's Commitment to Ongoing Progress

TORRANCE, Calif. and MARYSVILLE, Ohio, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Honda's efforts to promote equality in its workforce and society, the company today released its second annual Inclusion & Diversity Report: "Inclusion: Together, We Will Bring the Future." The report includes company goals through 2030 and progress to date, as well as key sentiments from Honda leadership. This is the first report released since the inaugural report was shared in May of 2022.

The 2023 Honda Inclusion & Diversity Report provides data on the diversity of the company's U.S. operations, including workforce, dealers, suppliers and corporate giving. It also highlights partnerships with organizations supporting diverse communities where Honda associates live and work.

"The second annual Inclusion & Diversity report illustrates our unwavering commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment and our ongoing dedication toward progress and growth as an organization," stated Yvette Hunsicker, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "By supporting inclusion and diversity initiatives that promote equity within our company and in the communities where our associates live and work, we can bring the future."

The annual report represents Honda's commitment to transparency and accountability, as it publicly discloses comprehensive data on the diversity of its U.S. operations, encompassing its workforce, dealers, suppliers, and corporate contributions. Some actions and accomplishments showcased within the report include:

Improved ethnic and gender diversity among Honda associates; up 2% year-over-year for total workforce and up 3% for management positions

Increased spending with diverse suppliers and U.S. philanthropic partners

Pledged $1 million to support each of the following organizations: Hispanic Scholarship Fund, National Urban League, and Thurgood Marshall Scholarship Fund

Expanded dealer diversity with the addition of eight ethnic minority-owned dealerships and two women-owned dealerships, accounting for the highest net increase in the past 21 years

Signed the Human Rights Campaign's letter urging U.S. senators to pass the Respect for Marriage Act

Introduced the new global Honda Human Rights Policy

"We are proud of the progress we have made throughout the past year, but we have more work to do," said Hunsicker. "Honda will remain vigilant and continue to take deliberate action to advance inclusion and diversity within our company and in society. We know the future we envision depends on what actions we take today."

For more information, download the Honda Diversity and Inclusion Report here.

Honda Commitment to Inclusion & Diversity

Honda is committed to advancing inclusion, diversity, and equity within the company and in communities across America. This includes both Honda's longstanding efforts as well as new actions the company is taking to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce, advance the diversity of its dealer and supplier networks, provide educational opportunities to marginalized communities, and support diverse organizations, among other efforts. One example is the special relationship Honda has with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), forged through more than 30 years of support that has impacted the lives of nearly 300,000 students, including over $14 million in grants to HBCU education programs and facilities improvements.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility and the Honda USA Foundation

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its associates live and work. Honda's mission is to create products and services that help people fulfill their life's potential, while conducting business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Advancing its corporate social responsibility, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation support this direction through giving focused on education, the environment, mobility, traffic safety and community.

Learn more at https://csr.honda.com/.

