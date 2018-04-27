Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Financial Results For The Fiscal Fourth Quarter And The Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2018

Honda's consolidated profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018 totaled JPY 107.7 billion, an increase of 12.3% from the same period last year. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent for the quarter amounted to JPY 60.59, an increase of JPY 7.35 from the corresponding period last year. One Honda American Depository Share represents one common share.

Consolidated sales revenue for the quarter amounted to JPY 3,914.7 billion, an increase of 4.0% from the same period last year, due primarily to increased sales revenue in all business operations, despite unfavorable foreign currency translation effects.

Consolidated operating profit for the quarter amounted to JPY 126.8 billion, a decrease of 8.2% from the same period last year, due primarily to increased SG&A expenses and unfavorable foreign currency effects, despite continuing cost reduction efforts.

Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method for the quarter amounted to JPY 57.9 billion, an increase of 19.2% from the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated profit before income taxes for the quarter totaled JPY 190.4 billion, an increase of 1.8% from the corresponding period last year, mainly due to increased share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method.

Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

In regard to the forecasts of the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, Honda projects consolidated results to be as shown below:

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2019











Yen (billions) Changes from FY201 8





Sales revenue 15,600.0 +1.6% Operating profit 700.0 -16.0% Profit before income taxes 920.0 -17.5% Profit for the year 635.0 -43.7%





Profit for the year attributable to

owners of the parent 570.0 -46.2%







Yen

Earnings per share attributable to

owners of the parent

Basic and diluted 322.42



Dividend per Share of Common Stock

Fiscal fourth quarter dividend is JPY 27 per share of common stock. The total annual dividend per share of common stock for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, is JPY 100 per share.

The Company expects to distribute quarterly cash dividends of JPY 27 per share for each quarter for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. As a result, total cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 are expected to be JPY 108 per share.

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking into account information currently available to it. Therefore, please be advised that the actual results of the Company could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in the principal markets of the Company, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates accounted for by the equity-method, and fluctuation of foreign exchange rates, as well as other factors detailed from time to time. The various factors for increases and decreases in profit have been classified in accordance with a method that Honda considers reasonable.

