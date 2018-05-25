Honda Named in Autotrader’s ‘10-Best Non-luxury CPO Programs for 2018’

"Beyond being budget friendly, buying a certified vehicle provides an extra level of comfort, knowing your car has been through a rigorous inspection and is backed by the manufacturer for an extended length of time," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "Sometimes, that warranty is longer than you get with a new car and is certainly better than with a non-certified used car."

Autotrader's 10-Best CPO Programs awards recognizes the best CPO programs available based on a series of factors, including powertrain warranty length (with a minimum of six years or 100,000 miles of coverage from the original sale date), available inventory, bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage, deductible amount, and transferability to future vehicle owners.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2017 more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

