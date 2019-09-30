Honda Opens Doors to U.S. Safety Research & Development Labs

An extensive array of video and photographic assets were produced for the event, including interviews with top Honda safety engineers, dynamic component testing, two different tests of the new airbag, Honda Sensing® on-road testing, and slow-motion video of the small overlap crash test from multiple angles. To assist media in covering Honda safety-related news and activities, the collection of assets can be viewed and downloaded from a dedicated media website: https://bit.ly/2NjO4JO

Honda's Ohio safety center is one the most sophisticated facilities for safety research, development and testing in the world and includes facilities dedicated to advanced crash simulations, pedestrian safety, collision testing and advanced restraint system development and tuning.

About Honda Safety Leadership

Based on its "Safety for Everyone" approach, Honda has a long history of leadership in the development and application of advanced technologies designed to enhance the safety of all road users, including automobile occupants, motorcycle riders and pedestrians.

Toward Honda's goal of a "zero-collision society," the company is broadly applying active safety and driver-assistive systems such as Honda Sensing® and AcuraWatch™. These technologies can significantly reduce the likelihood or severity of a collision and also serve as a bridge to highly automated vehicles of the future. Honda is targeting 2020 for the deployment of vehicles with highly automated highway driving capability and 2025 for the technological achievement of SAE Level 4 automated vehicles for personal use.

About Honda R&D

Operating 14 facilities in the United States, Honda R&D Americas, Inc. (HRA) was incorporated in 1984 after beginning operations in California in 1975. HRA is responsible for creating advanced products and technologies that provide new value to Honda and Acura customers. HRA conducts all phases of product development in the U.S., from market and technology research and styling through engineering design to prototype fabrication and testing, local parts procurement and support for mass production preparation.

With major facilities in California, Ohio, North Carolina and Florida, HRA is engaged in the development of Honda and Acura automobiles and Honda powersports and power equipment products. HRA is also playing a lead role in the development of leading-edge safety, driver assistive and environmental technologies. Learn more at http://www.hondaresearch.com/.

