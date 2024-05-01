Honda Plants 85,000 Trees to Capture Carbon and Enhance Biodiversity Near its Ohio Operations

Tree-planting initiative will sequester carbon and provide watershed enhancement

RAYMOND, Ohio, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda today announced the planting of 85,000 trees in Union County, Ohio as part of the company's latest effort to enhance biodiversity and reduce its environmental footprint. The 85,000 trees planted on 100 acres of Honda-owned land along the Flat Branch Creek near its Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant and Auto Development Center will increase the company's carbon sequestration efforts, improve existing riparian buffers, and serve as home for a diverse group of insects, animals, birds and plants. The native trees will be known as the "Honda Power of Dreams Forest."

Honda is working with a neighboring farm to develop a tree-based system focused on maple trees for syrup production.

As part of this work, Honda partnered with a local farmer to implement USDA conservation agricultural practices that will help strengthen water quality in the Flat Branch Creek. Honda also is working with a neighboring farm to develop a tree-based system focused on maple trees for syrup production. This not only creates another sustainable local source of maple syrup but also aligns with the farm's existing agricultural activities and the environmental efforts Honda is promoting. Ultimately, the syrup will be made available for sale at a local farmers market, further strengthening local sustainability.

"These trees represent the Power of Dreams of our Honda associates who identified a beneficial way to capture carbon and support Ohio's water quality goals," said Larry Geise, executive vice president of Honda Development & Manufacturing of America. "Initiatives like this will not only help Honda reach our goal to be carbon neutral by 2050 but will also help enhance the local ecosystem and support local farms."

Honda recently held a celebratory event at its Auto Development Center with associates and state officials where they had the opportunity to plant a tree to symbolize the effort to enhance biodiversity and carbon capture in the area.

"This project advances Governor DeWine's commitment to enhance Ohio's most abundant natural resource," said Anne Vogel, director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. "These trees will act as a natural filtration system, ensuring the water in the streams remains clean and healthy. Today's event reflects Honda's tangible investment in this local community where the company has taken root."

The trees planted by Honda are native to Ohio and include Hazelnut, Hickory, Maple, Oak and Sycamore, all of which contribute to the local agroforestry system. Honda is also exploring how the Maple and Hazelnut trees can be made accessible to Honda associates who want to utilize the syrup and nuts of those perennial plantings.

"This 'Honda Power of Dreams Forest' is representative of what you can do at Honda," said Joel Agner, the tree-planting project leader. "If you have a dream and can illustrate how it serves our customers and strengthens our society, Honda will support you in making that dream come true."

About Honda's Commitment to the Environment

Honda is working toward its global goal of zero environmental impact by 2050 through its "Triple Action to Zero" approach, including achieving carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities, 100% utilization of renewable energy, and resource circulation, utilizing 100% sustainable materials by reprocessing products back to raw materials and reusing those materials in the creation of new products. Toward this goal, Honda will strive to make battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles represent 100% of auto sales in the U.S. and globally by 2040.

To reduce the environmental impact of its business operations, Honda also is offsetting CO 2 emissions from its North American manufacturing operations through long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for renewable wind and solar power that seek to cover more than 60% of the electricity Honda uses in North America. Honda also promotes environmentally responsible business practices with its suppliers and retail dealer partners across North America.

Learn more at https://csr.honda.com/environment/na-environmental-report/.

