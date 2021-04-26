Honda Releases Video Revealing New Interior Design Philosophy

Inspired by the classic human-centered designs of early Honda vehicles, the brand's new simplicity and "something " philosophy helps enhance the driving experience by eliminating complexity and advancing the user experience through thoughtful and pleasing design elements. The new design philosophy features a renewed focus on Honda's classic "Man Maximum/Machine Minimum" approach that maximizes cabin space, while minimizing space required for mechanical components.

"Simplicity in design requires not only a strong philosophy, but a discipline toward the user experience," said Norman. "We've heard from designers working for other brands who say they were inspired by the simple, human-centered design of old Hondas. Well, so are we!"

For Honda, this means interior design is about the people inside the vehicle, leading to interiors free of visual clutter with a focus on thin pillars, a low cowl and a large greenhouse for excellent visibility, enabling the driver and occupants to see the road and the environment around them.

The "and something" is the personality and character of the design meant to invoke a positive emotional response from the driver and passengers, expressed through design details such as the careful knurling of a knob or charm of a material.

Norman notes the "simplicity" philosophy will be the design language of Honda, while the "and something" is the personality and appeal unique to each model. "We are pursuing this design language with the new Hondas we're designing in the studio now," he said. "It's our 'simple' approach to design with the 'and something' that will help differentiate each product and make your future Honda vehicles something you want to drive and are excited to use."

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun, and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO 2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup, and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally-sourced parts.

For More Information

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of 2020 and 2021 Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.