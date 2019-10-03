Honda Returns to Austin City Limits Music Festival with Diverse Artist Lineup on the Honda Stage and New Interactive Seat Belt Forest Experience

New to the festival this year is the Honda Seat Belt Forest, a bright, colorful experience created from 600 seat belts that is ideal for eye-catching photographs and videos. Honda will have multiple GIFographers roaming the forest to help fans capture shareable GIFs, boomerangs and photos. Festivalgoers who visit Honda's activation this year also can check out the Civic Type R , a Millennial and Gen Z favorite, and Honda's all-new Passport SUV, perfect for adventuring. Honda also will offer festivalgoers complimentary air-brushed tattoos.

Also new this year, Honda and Billboard are partnering to host the Honda Stage Artist Lounge, a welcoming space where ACL Fest artists can not only hang out, but can create and be featured in exclusive ACL Fest content that will be shared on Billboard.com and Billboard's social channels. In addition, Billboard is capturing ACL Fest performances by Koffee and Rosalia for upcoming Billboard mini-documentaries that will also showcase the background stories behind these impressive artists.

"ACL Fest continues to play a major role in connecting the Honda brand with Millennial and Gen Z music fans who represent the next generation of auto buyers," said Meliza Humphrey, manager of national advertising for Honda. "We're pleased to again provide unforgettable performances on the Honda Stage and an immersive Honda brand experience for festivalgoers."

Extending the brand's reach beyond festival attendees, Honda is running a national sweepstakes providing fans the chance to win a new Honda Civic of their choice – Coupe, Sedan or Hatchback – as well as VIP passes to weekends one and two of ACL Fest. In addition, the Central Texas Honda Dealer Ad Association will run a local radio promotion from September 21 to October 3, giving away a Honda Passport Sport 2WD and 240 pairs of single-day tickets to this year's ACL Music Festival.

Honda Stage & Millennial Music Lovers

Music festivals and live events are at the heart of Honda's deep connection and long-standing tie to music, which includes more than 17 years of Civic Tour. This year, Honda celebrates 11 years at Austin City Limits Music Festival and eight years at The Governors Ball in New York City.

Honda Stage is Honda's major music initiative that includes a unique combination of live events, including the Honda Civic Tour and premier music festival partnerships with Austin City Limits Music Festival and Governor's Ball, and exclusive online content, offering fans access to custom music programming, live performances, artist interviews and more. In 2018, Honda expanded Honda Stage with the introduction of Honda Backstage, a behind-the-scenes series that explores the fascinating stories of up-and-coming artists. These videos, in partnership with UPROXX and Billboard, include interviews with the artists sharing their inspirations, obstacles and dreams en route to musical careers. For nearly two decades, Honda has been bringing exclusive and unforgettable music experiences to fans and younger buyers.

Civic is the best-selling vehicle in the industry with Millennials, Gen Z and multicultural buyers, and has been the most popular vehicle with Millennials since 2011. Civic also captures more first-time new vehicle buyers than any other vehicle in the industry, followed directly by Accord. According to Experian data, Millennials and Gen Z are the only generations gaining automotive market share this year.

For More Information

Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda. Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2018 Honda models is available at hondanews.com.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

About Honda Stage

Building on its deep foundation of bringing music to fans, Honda has brought together an unprecedented group of entertainment and technology leaders, including Billboard, UPROXX, Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group, Vevo, and iHeartMedia to produce and distribute some of the best original, high-quality music content available. Honda Stage is a unique combination of live events including the Honda Civic Tour and premier music festival partnerships with Austin City Limits and Governor's Ball; and, exclusive online content offering music fans access to custom live and online music programming and performances, artist interviews and more. For more go to:

http://www.youtube.com/HondaStage

http://www.twitter.com/HondaStage

http://www.instagram.com/HondaStage

http://www.facebook.com/HondaStage

About Austin City Limits Music Festival

Launched in 2002 and inspired by the long-running PBS show, Austin City Limits, The Austin City Limits Music Festival has grown into a two-weekend experience, featuring world-renowned and up-and-coming acts on 8 stages in Austin's crown jewel Zilker Park. The festival, now among the largest and most recognized in the country, hosts 75,000 music lovers per day from Austin and around the globe. Its diverse lineup spans pop, rock, folk, alt-country, blues, gospel, R&B and electronic music.

About Central Texas Honda Dealer Ad Association

Honda has always been a major force in the automotive market, and the Central Texas Honda Dealers are no different. We want to be more than a major automotive force. We want to give every customer the ultimate car buying experience in Central Texas. That's why we established a collaborative force in six cities and four markets. The Result- A great customer experience at all seven dealerships with a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles that have advanced safety technologies. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport/utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.honda.com

