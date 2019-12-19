Honda Rose Parade® Float Greets the New Decade with "Our Hope for the Future"

Decorated with roughly 30,000 flowers, the 55-foot long float will feature six children pursuing their dreams through a variety of activities. Each child expresses a different passion: space exploration, environmental stewardship, medical science, the arts, and scientific research.

"Honda believes everyone, especially children, should follow their dreams," said Steve Morikawa, vice president of Corporate Relations & Social Responsibility, American Honda. "By nurturing children's passions and encouraging them to achieve their dreams, there is hope for a bright future."

The float's characters represent the limitless imagination of children and the belief that anything is possible. At the front, a child dressed like a doctor lives out her dream of helping others heal. On the deck of the float, a young musician plays his saxophone for the crowd. Rising 30 feet into the air on a burst of stars is an artist using her talents to create a futuristic vehicle. A young scientist conducts an experiment at the center of the float while a scuba diver admires sea creatures toward the back. The float is topped by a youthful astronaut, literally reaching for the stars, with planets in orbit around her.

The float deck will be covered in pink, yellow, orange and red roses and strawflower. The children will be decorated in macaroon coconut, onion seed, ornamental grasses, cranberry seed, ground rice, seaweed and a mix of spices, among other organic materials.

Float riders will include the 2019 Honda Campus All-Star Challenge national champions from Spelman College and Rachel Garcia, the winner of the 2019 Honda Cup which is awarded by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards.

"Our Hope for the Future" Augmented Reality Experience

Honda will offer Parade attendees and at-home viewers alike the opportunity to engage with customized social media content on January 1. As the first automaker to use Snapchat's Marker Tech augmented reality technology in the U.S., Honda will provide an immersive, interactive world where the "Our Hope for the Future" float comes to life. When Snapchatters along the parade route point Snapchat at the official Rose Parade logo, the Snapchat Lens will trigger a three-dimensional experience using imagery from the "Our Hope for the Future" float. At-home Snapchatters will first need to scan the Snapcode before using a Snapchat Lens to launch the experience.

Viewers will also be able to use Honda's Snapchat World Lens to enhance their Rose Parade experience. Stars will sparkle, fireworks will explode and the characters on the Honda float will be animated. The World Lens will also feature ambient sounds from the parade.

Official Pace and Sound Vehicles

In addition to the float and social media activity, the new 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid will be the Parade's official pace car and the 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition will serve as the sound car. The 2020 CR-V Hybrid is the first electrified SUV from the Honda brand in America. It joins the Accord Hybrid and Insight as the third electrified Honda vehicle manufactured in the U.S. as the company moves toward realizing its vision for a carbon-free society.

The Acura MDX PMC Edition, hand-assembled at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio1. The MDX is one of five Acura models manufactured in central Ohio.

The 131st Rose Parade® presented by Honda will be broadcasted at 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

Honda and the Tournament of Roses

Honda and the Tournament of Roses® have worked side by side for nearly six decades to bring entertainment and tradition to people around the world. Honda became the first-ever presenting sponsor of the event in 2011.

Honda first collaborated with the Tournament of Roses in 1961 to provide two-wheeled vehicles for the 1962 Parade operations. Honda has been a float participant in the Rose Parade since 1977, and has provided the official Tournament of Roses vehicle since 1994. Honda continues to supply two-wheeled vehicles and also provides side-by-side (multi-utility) vehicles for Parade operations.

As presenting sponsor, the Honda float is the first in the Rose Parade and showcases the theme. As a result, it will not be considered a commercial entry and will not compete during the judging process. Prior to becoming presenting sponsor in 2011, Honda floats won awards in 15 of the previous 16 years.

About Honda

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to conducting its business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. In addition, Honda strives to strengthen our communities in many ways, by giving back to society and the communities where its associates work and live. Accordingly, Honda believes in helping people reach their life's potential through it focus on improving children's health, inspiring underrepresented students and preserving the environment for future generations. Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® and The Rose Parade® presented by Honda

The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual and a variety of accompanying events. The Association's 935 volunteer members supply more than 80,000 hours of manpower, which will drive the success of 131st Rose Parade, themed "The Power of Hope," on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, followed by the 106th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

1. Using domestic and globally sourced parts

