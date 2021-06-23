Honda Selects Means Industries for Excellence in Quality and Delivery Award from More Than 700 OEM Suppliers

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda has selected Means Industries, one of the Amsted Automotive companies, to receive its Excellence in Quality and Delivery award for superior performance throughout 2020. This award is given by Honda to only 25 of its more than 700 OEM suppliers.

"Even in 2020 which had so many challenges with the Pandemic impacting the workforce and shipping, we're proud to receive these accolades from Honda that reinforce that Means and Amsted Automotive didn't back away from our quality and on-time delivery commitments," said Jeremy Holt, President of Means Industries and Amsted Automotive. "That's what global automotive suppliers need, and they can continue to count on us to deliver."

The Honda Excellence in Quality and Delivery Award recognizes suppliers at the top of their commodity classification, as measured by Honda's delivery performance index. The supplier must also demonstrate superior quality performance and delivery performance.

About Means Industries

Electro-Dynamic Driveline Disconnects, Mechatronic Clutches, Electric-Motor Housings with Thermal-Management and Integrated Electric Park-Lock Systems: These are the type of leading-edge technologies that you can expect when you partner with Means Industries. After nearly 100 years in the Auto-Industry, the passion of the Means team to design and manufacture products that improve efficiency and performance is unmatched. The company's torque transfer solutions and advanced metal-forming capabilities are utilized in hundreds of current production vehicle transmissions manufactured by nearly all of the largest automotive companies in the world. Company headquarters are in Saginaw, Michigan.

About Amsted Automotive

Amsted Automotive was formed in 2021, bringing together Means Industries and Burgess Norton, to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 16 facilities in North America, Asia and Europe to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. This group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and powder metal manufacturing with electro-mechanical clutch design capabilities for electrified propulsion solutions – building on our integral role in global advanced automatic transmissions designed in North America, Europe, and Asia.

