Honda to Sponsor 2019 National Urban League Conference

GREENSBURG, Ind., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda is proud to be a title sponsor of the 2019 National Urban League (NUL) conference in Indianapolis, Indiana. In addition to its financial sponsorship, Honda will take part in a variety of activities, including hosting 120 students from across the nation at its Honda Manufacturing of Indiana (HMIN) facility as part of the NUL's Youth Leadership Summit.

"Honda takes seriously its responsibility to be a valuable contributor to the communities where we live and work," said Rick Schostek, executive vice president of Honda North America, Inc. "We value being a part of these important conversations about ensuring a level playing field for everyone."

During the four-day conference, Honda will sponsor a STEM Day at HMIN as part of the Youth Leadership Summit on July 25 for students ages 12-19. Students will tour Honda's newest U.S. mass-production auto plant, in Greensburg, Ind., taking part in hands-on interactive manufacturing process activities and hearing from Honda leaders about potential career opportunities in manufacturing.



"We are excited to welcome so many future leaders to the Youth Leadership Summit at our Indiana plant," said Tim Myers, senior vice president of Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, LLC. "Whenever we can inspire curiosity in young people about a future career path in manufacturing, we consider it time well spent."

Other activities Honda will be involved in during the NUL conference include:

Welcome Reception at White River State Park

HMIN is collaborating with the Indianapolis Urban League to sponsor and host an opening reception on July 24 from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Eastern.

Rick Schostek , executive vice president of Honda North America, Inc., will deliver remarks during this event on July 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

Honda Senior Vice President and Senior Counsel Cathy McEvilly will speak at the Women of Power luncheon on July 25 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m Eastern.

Honda will showcase some of its technologies and talk with conference-goers about working at Honda. The expo takes place July 25-27 .

Honda associates from across the country will attend the conference and many will volunteer at events throughout the week, including the expo and career booths, along with the Youth Leadership Summit.

Honda seeks to be a company that society wants to exist, creating products and technologies that improve the lives of people while minimizing the environmental impacts of its products and business operations to ensure a sustainable future.

Honda also is committed to making positive contributions to the communities where it does business, conducting socially responsible business practices and promoting diversity in its workforce. From Honda's involvement in STEM education and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to its support of pediatric brain tumor research and volunteer efforts by Honda associates, including environmental clean-up activities, Honda believes in giving back to the communities where its associates live and work. Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/

