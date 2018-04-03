HondaJet Receives Argentinian And Panamanian Type Certifications

The HondaJet holds many type certifications around the world, including, but not limited to, the United States (Federal Aviation Administration), Europe (European Aviation Safety Agency), Mexico (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), Canada (Transport Canada) and Brazil (National Civil Aviation Agency).

"We are proud to announce that the HondaJet has gained type certification in Argentina and Panama. As we continue to expand the HondaJet's presence around the globe, we are excited to showcase our aircraft at FIDAE," said Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO Michimasa Fujino.

In a joint statement, HondaJet Latin America President Willie Tufro and HondaJet Middle Americas Vice President Mitsuru Yazawa said, "The HondaJet securing type certification in these countries is a major milestone for business aviation. As the authorized dealers in Argentina and Panama, respectively, we are looking forward to delivering the most technologically advanced light jet to our customers."

Designed by Honda Aircraft Company's President and CEO Michimasa Fujino, the HondaJet is a game changer in the business aviation industry. An advanced light jet, the HondaJet was the most delivered aircraft in its category in 2017, has broken 13 speed records and has been certified and delivered in countries around the globe.

About HondaJet

The HondaJet is the fastest, highest-flying, quietest, and most fuel-efficient jet in its category. The HondaJet incorporates many technological innovations in aviation design, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration that dramatically improves performance and fuel efficiency by reducing aerodynamic drag. The OTWEM design also reduces cabin noise, minimizes ground-detected noise, and allows for the roomiest cabin and largest baggage capacity in its class and a fully serviceable private aft lavatory. The HondaJet is equipped with the most sophisticated glass flight deck available in any light business jet, a Honda-customized Garmin® G3000. The HondaJet is Honda's first commercial aircraft and lives up to the company's reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality and value.



About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

