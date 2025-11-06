Hone Health Integrates Prenuvo Whole-Body MRI Scans to Power Preventive, Data-Driven Longevity Care

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hone Health, the leader in longevity intelligence and personalized care, is teaming up with Prenuvo , the leader in whole body MRI for proactive health screening, giving patients access to comprehensive health insights and physician-guided care within a single platform, allowing patients to make smarter choices and help detect issues before symptoms appear.

Hone is building a fully integrated ecosystem that empowers patients with true ownership, clarity, and continuity of care. By connecting diagnostics, data, and physicians in one seamless platform, Hone is evolving into a Personalized OS for Longevity, a place where patients can get a multitude of advanced diagnostics, securely store their records, understand their data using AI, and coordinate care across providers and systems to help reduce biological age and extend health span.

Prenuvo's optimized software provides advanced whole body MRI scans that deliver comprehensive health insights into a patient's overall health, with 1 in 20 scans resulting in a potentially life-saving diagnosis*. In under an hour, millions of data points are captured in every whole-body scan.

The Problem It Solves:

Through partnerships with innovators like Prenuvo, Hone delivers deeper insights and coordinated care pathways that traditional healthcare models cannot. We're shifting the focus from treatment to a vision of making proactive, personalized care accessible to everyone - long before illness begins.

Too often, people discover health problems only after they've become serious. This partnership can help close that gap. By integrating Prenuvo's scan data into Hone's clinical platform, patients can move seamlessly from comprehensive insights to a personalized treatment plan.

"Our mission has always been to make longevity accessible," said Saad Alam, Founder and CEO of Hone Health. "By integrating Prenuvo's scans, we're turning what used to be an elite diagnostic into a routine part of preventive care."



WB-MRI Screening Benefits:

With over 150,000 scans completed, Prenuvo is empowering precision medicine by providing insights to inform decisions. The Prenuvo scan helps detect solid tumors and can identify cancers as early as stage 1, providing patients with opportunities to make informed decisions about their health. Engineered for speed, accuracy, safety, and comfort, a whole body scan can help detect health abnormalities such as:

Solid tumors as early as stage 1

Metabolic Disorders

Brain Aneurysms

Spinal Degeneration

Auto-immune disorders

Cysts, hematomas, hemangiomas, abscesses, and other non-cancerous conditions

How It Works:

Patients can book a Prenuvo scan directly through the Hone Health app. After purchase, Hone's Care Team helps schedule the scan at a nearby facility. Once the scan is complete, one of Prenuvo's exclusively-affiliated board-certified radiologists reviews the results and shares a detailed report in the patient's Hone portal. A Hone clinician then meets with the patient to discuss the findings and build a personalized plan with actionable next steps.

"This partnership bridges two critical gaps in modern medicine, both early detection and longitudinal care," said Andrew Lacy, CEO and Co-Founder of Prenuvo. "By integrating our whole-body MRI insights into Hone's clinical platform, patients and physicians can move from discovery to action within the same ecosystem. It's a model for how preventative screening and continuous care can finally work in tandem to help contribute to both lifespan and healthspan."

About Hone Health:

Hone Health is a telehealth clinic & longevity platform that helps people take charge of their hormones, metabolism, and healthspan. More than a wellness startup, Hone operates the world's largest repository of hormone data, positioning the company to transform how we think about and treat aging. Through advanced biomarker testing, clinician-guided care, and protocols ranging from hormone replacement therapy and longevity treatments, Hone is redefining what it means to live better, longer.

About Prenuvo:

Prenuvo makes proactive health screening seamless and more widely accessible. Combining advanced technology with radiation-free and non-invasive whole body scans, Prenuvo's patient-centric design is optimized to assess the body holistically, providing individuals with a comprehensive overview of their health in under 60 minutes. Prenuvo's exclusively-affiliated Radiology group partners consist of 100+ radiologists who help risk-stratify each patient report, keeping in mind healthcare complexities from the patient's perspective, the treating clinician's perspective, and the healthcare system's perspective.

Prenuvo clinics are currently open in New York, Buffalo, Redwood City, Los Angeles, Pasadena, Irvine, Dallas, Houston, Boca Raton, Chicago, Las Vegas, Dallas, Bethesda (DC metro area), Atlanta, Vancouver, and Minneapolis. Learn more at www.prenuvo.com .

*Based on internal data analysis, 5% of Prenuvo scans have helped detect a potentially life-saving condition. This reflects, in particular, the combined prevalence of radiologically-suspected pre-cancerous/cancerous findings or brain-aneurysms in our WB-MRI screening practices

