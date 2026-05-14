Honeycomb and Embrace Launch Strategic Partnership to Bring Observability to Every Screen and Every Engineering Team

The partnership seamlessly integrates Embrace's real user monitoring (RUM) for mobile and web into Honeycomb, extending high-cardinality, context-rich observability to a critical end user layer

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb.io, the observability platform built for the new shape of software, today announced an extended partnership with Embrace, the user-focused observability platform. Together, the two companies are extending the rigorous, data-driven practice that Honeycomb pioneered for foundational observability to mobile and web, giving engineering, site reliability, and platform teams a complete, correlated picture of system health. The strategic partnership makes understanding performance and reliability for every user and every screen part of the observability practice, bringing new depth and standardization to how teams measure end user impact.

Backend teams have had strong tooling for server health, latency, and distributed tracing for years, but no real window into what users experience on devices and browsers. Frontend and mobile developers, meanwhile, have been underserved by traditional observability tooling that cannot provide the depth and breadth of insights required, forcing them to seek disparate tools just to identify and resolve user-impacting issues. Organizations end up with no shared data, blind spots on root causes, and a disconnect between teams that should be collaborating to improve performance and deliver better user experiences and business outcomes.

Embrace was built on OpenTelemetry, approaching frontend performance the same way Honeycomb approaches foundational observability: with high-cardinality, context-rich data that ties technical signals directly to user impact. This shared foundation means performance data from mobile apps and web browsers can flow into, be queried with, and be understood by every engineering team across the stack, with no proprietary schema standing in the way.

This technical integration brings frontend session data, crash signals, network insights, Core Web Vitals, and real user context from mobile and web surfaced inside the Honeycomb platform. Key customers leveraging both products have been asking for exactly this kind of integration.

"We've always believed observability is a practice, not a product category," said Matt Nelson, Chief Revenue Officer at Honeycomb. "Embrace has applied that same rigorous, data-driven approach to the layer where users experience software. Building on OpenTelemetry means the data speaks the same language and that's what makes this a real integration, not a dashboard mashup. SRE and platform teams can finally see the whole system, not just the parts they already owned. And their mobile and web counterparts can address issues with the same data, in great detail."

What This Means for Engineering Teams

With this partnership, engineering teams that use both Honeycomb and Embrace benefit from:

End user visibility, across web and mobile: Real user data from Embrace, with aggregated insights from session timelines, crash signals, network insights, and user journey context are surfaced inside Honeycomb, giving SRE, reliability, and platform engineering teams a better understanding of what's happening on the device and in production systems.

Real user data from Embrace, with aggregated insights from session timelines, crash signals, network insights, and user journey context are surfaced inside Honeycomb, giving SRE, reliability, and platform engineering teams a better understanding of what's happening on the device in production systems. Expanded RUM capabilities, purpose-built for frontend engineering teams: Organizations that rely on Honeycomb for backend and infrastructure observability can now extend that same practice to their web and mobile practitioners, giving those teams the most powerful RUM tooling by Embrace, fully connected to the systems and data their reliability colleagues use.

Organizations that rely on Honeycomb for backend and infrastructure observability can now extend that same practice to their web and mobile practitioners, giving those teams the most powerful RUM tooling by Embrace, fully connected to the systems and data their reliability colleagues use. Native data, not a bolt-on: Both platforms are built on OpenTelemetry, which means signals and telemetry arrive in Honeycomb as standard, enriched, composable data, not a proprietary feed that requires translation. The context that makes observability useful stays intact.

Both platforms are built on OpenTelemetry, which means signals and telemetry arrive in Honeycomb as standard, enriched, composable data, not a proprietary feed that requires translation. The context that makes observability useful stays intact. Performance tied to user impact: Embrace's approach ties technical performance signals directly to end user experience, surfacing how frontend degradation translates to real business impact. Now, that data lives alongside telemetry in Honeycomb.

"Performance and reliability are two sides of the same coin," said Andrew Tunall, President and Chief Product Officer at Embrace. "We built Embrace on OpenTelemetry because we believe the future of understanding complex systems is open, composable, and context-rich. This partnership is a natural extension of that belief: when the data is standard and the philosophy is shared, the integration is real. At the end of the day, users don't care whether the root cause of an issue is service behavior, a bug, or a rendering problem, they just want your product to work."

Embrace is available in the AWS Marketplace alongside Honeycomb, giving joint customers flexibility in how they acquire and deploy both products.

To learn more about the Honeycomb and Embrace partnership, visit honeycomb.io/partners and https://embrace.io/partners.

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb is the observability platform built for the new shape of software. Built on a decade of distributed tracing leadership and deep roots in the OpenTelemetry community, Honeycomb gives engineering teams—and the AI agents now operating alongside them—real-time, high-cardinality answers about any production system, with no pre-aggregation and no cardinality limits. Learn more at www.honeycomb.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Embrace

Embrace is the only user-focused observability platform that ties technical performance to end-user impact across every screen. Powered by OpenTelemetry, Embrace provides Real User Monitoring (RUM) across mobile and web, giving engineering teams the visibility and context they need to prioritize and resolve issues faster, optimize performance, and deliver exceptional digital experiences.

Embrace is a member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and contributes to several OpenTelemetry Special Interest Groups (SIGs). Embrace counts AllTrails, Best Buy, Ford, GOAT, The New York Times, Trivago, and many more as customers. Supported by NEA, AV8 (Allianz), Greycroft, and Eniac, Embrace is a Series B company (previously YCombinator / YC Growth) based in Los Angeles, Portland, Buenos Aires, and London.

Honeycomb Media Contact

Ciri Haugh

[email protected]

Embrace Media Contact

Molly Moriarty

[email protected]

SOURCE Honeycomb