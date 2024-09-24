Honeycomb Launches Frontend Observability Solution

New offering revolutionizes web application debugging and optimization, enabling engineering teams to rapidly enhance customer experience with data-driven precision

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb , the leading observability platform that enables engineering teams to solve problems they couldn't before, today announced the general availability of Honeycomb for Frontend Observability. This new offering extends Honeycomb's powerful debugging capabilities to the frontend, enabling engineering teams to gain deep insights into web application performance and user experiences.

As sites become more interactive, the technologies behind them are becoming just as complex as what's on the backend. Traditional frontend monitoring tools, like Real User Monitoring (RUM), are not designed to make the rich context around every user interaction available in real-time and haven't been able to keep up with that rapidly expanding complexity. Honeycomb for Frontend Observability removes the limitations of legacy RUM products through easy OpenTelemetry-based instrumentation and support for hundreds of custom attributes at no cost. These attributes are immediately accessible in powerful visualizations to surface new insights into customer and performance issues.

"The frontend is critical – it's where customers spend their time and where revenue is generated. Unfortunately, many frontend observability tools are outdated, offering only aggregated metrics and limited insights," said Honeycomb CEO Christine Yen. "With Honeycomb's Frontend Observability solution, we're bridging the gap between backend and frontend observability, giving engineering teams a holistic view of their entire application – from server to browser – enabling them to deliver exceptional user experiences."

Honeycomb for Frontend Observability has been embraced by early adopters through an early access program for enterprise customers, empowering them to harness cutting-edge observability tools for their web applications and dramatically enhance their ability to pinpoint and resolve frontend issues.

"E-commerce is critical to Fender," said Michael J Garski, Director of Software Engineering at Fender Instruments. "Honeycomb for Frontend Observability removes the guesswork from diagnosing our site's performance issues by tracking precise page speeds, filtering sessions, and identifying the cause of speed spikes, enabling targeted site optimization for maximizing conversions and delivering better customer experiences."

The new offering integrates seamlessly with Honeycomb's existing observability platform, providing a unified interface for debugging across the entire application stack. With Honeycomb for Frontend Observability, users get:

Seamless open source web instrumentation: Honeycomb's OpenTelemetry wrapper simplifies frontend instrumentation, collecting comprehensive performance data, allowing easy integration of custom attributes, and enabling end-to-end tracing for efficient cross-team issue resolution.

Honeycomb's OpenTelemetry wrapper simplifies frontend instrumentation, collecting comprehensive performance data, allowing easy integration of custom attributes, and enabling end-to-end tracing for efficient cross-team issue resolution. Real user journey optimization: Comprehensive user interaction tracking and context capture allow teams to query high-cardinality data, enabling faster problem-solving and better cross-team collaboration.

Comprehensive user interaction tracking and context capture allow teams to query high-cardinality data, enabling faster problem-solving and better cross-team collaboration. Better SEO and site performance: By capturing attribution data for Core Web Vitals, developers gain precise insights into the causes of poor performance scores and clear guidance on how to improve them.

Honeycomb's Frontend Observability solution is available now for enterprise customers. For more information, visit honeycomb.io/frontend-observability .

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb is the observability platform that enables engineering teams to find and solve problems they couldn't before. Honeycomb's approach is fundamentally different from other tools that claim observability, and is built to help teams answer novel questions about their ever-evolving cloud applications. HelloFresh, Stripe, Slack, Fender, Vanguard, LaunchDarkly, and many others rely on Honeycomb to deploy confidently, resolve incidents faster and focus on high-value work that drives innovation. Learn more at www.honeycomb.io and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

