Honeycomb Unveils Solutions to Maximize the Value of All Telemetry Data

New Telemetry Pipeline and Log Analytics bridge the gap between traditional monitoring solutions to cutting edge observability

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeycomb, the unified, fast, and collaborative observability platform, today announced the launch of two groundbreaking products: Honeycomb Telemetry Pipeline and Honeycomb for Log Analytics. These updates empower organizations to transform how they understand their software systems, and bridges the gap between traditional monitoring and cutting-edge observability practices. Teams can develop greater effectiveness, proactivity, and resilience in managing complex systems.

Enterprises are burdened by managing exploding volumes of observability data with disparate tools, leading to reduced engineering efficiency and unpredictable costs. Honeycomb's new Telemetry Pipeline and Log Analytics features round out its unified observability platform, empowering engineering teams to manage and analyze log data with speed, efficiency, and confidence, transforming observability from a cost center to a value driver.

"Enterprises face a growing challenge as telemetry data increases exponentially, legacy systems struggle to keep pace, and costs spiral out of control," said Christine Yen, CEO and Co-Founder of Honeycomb. "Honeycomb's expanded platform, with the addition of our Telemetry Pipeline and Log Analytics, provides a centralized solution that tames data chaos and unlocks critical insights from logs. This unified view empowers teams to quickly identify, understand, and resolve issues, freeing up time to focus on the innovation that keeps them competitive."

"Honeycomb has been a game-changer for Ritchie Bros, allowing us to consolidate our observability data and gain insights that were impossible with traditional logging solutions," said Ranbir Chawla, SVP of Engineering at Ritchie Bros. "Their customer-driven approach to feature development has enabled us to influence the product's direction, making it an invaluable tool as we modernize our legacy systems. In our industry physical safety is important, we take the same approach without our technical systems. Honeycomb serves as our digital safety net, empowering our team to understand complex systems quickly and make better decisions when updating our releasing new software, or dealing with issues impacting our customers."

Honeycomb's suite of new features are designed to make it both technically and economically feasible to harness all telemetry data, enabling customers to ask better questions, explore data more effectively, and gain deeper insights into system behavior. They include:

Honeycomb Telemetry Pipeline: Leverage various data processing capabilities (collect, enrich, filter, sample, route, and more) to derive more value from your telemetry data than ever before. Start with existing data sources and transition over time to advanced observability practices. Our flexible, OpenTelemetry-powered architecture enables scaling without prohibitive costs or technical barriers.

Honeycomb for Log Analytics: Use the full power and speed of Honeycomb's analysis engine on log data, thanks to a much more log-native experience—no configuring of indexes necessary.

New Logs homepage: Surfaces insights instantly and enables users to freely group or filter by any fields and values – even custom ones, at no additional cost – to better understand the state of their systems.

Explore Data function: Allows teams to conduct further open-ended exploration in a table or log line view, enabling teams to scan and parse through log lines sequentially in a single view and run follow-up queries in a single click.

To unlock the full power of your telemetry data, schedule a personalized demo at honeycomb.io .

About Honeycomb

Honeycomb is the unified, fast, and collaborative observability platform for teams who build and manage software that matters. Send any data to our purpose built data store, quickly solve problems with all necessary context, and change your workflows for the better. Honeycomb gives teams the data they need to confidently manage and improve customer experiences. Learn more at www.honeycomb.io and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Kate Guarente-Smith, Honeycomb

(E): [email protected]

SOURCE Honeycomb