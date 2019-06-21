WASHINGTON, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Honeywell-Recalls-Gamewell-FCI-and-Notifier-Photoelectric-Smoke-Sensors-Sold-with-Fire-Alarm-Systems-Due-to-Failure-to-Alert-of-a-Fire

Recall Summary

Name of Product: "-IV" Intelligent photoelectric smoke sensors sold with fire alarm systems

Hazard: The photoelectric smoke sensor can malfunction and cause the fire alarm system to fail to alert occupants in commercial buildings of a fire.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately contact Gamewell-FCI or Notifier to receive a free replacement photoelectric smoke sensor.

Consumer Contact:

Gamewell-FCI at 800-633-1311 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.gamewell-fci.com and click on "Safety Bulletin" or contact Notifier at 800-289-3473 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at hwll.co/CPSCsafetyFSP-951-IV.

Recall Details

Units: About 22,000

Description:

This recall involves "-IV" Intelligent photoelectric smoke sensors sold with fire alarm systems installed primarily in commercial buildings; not sold to retailers or consumers. The smoke sensors are round, ivory in color, and measure four inches in diameter. The model number, date codes and Honeywell or Notifier are printed on the back label of the smoke sensor. The smoke sensors have the following brand names, model numbers, date codes, and configuration.

Brand Model Date code range Operating mode Connected to Panels Gamewell-FCI ASD-PL3-IV 8034 to 9013 CLIP S3 series and E3 series ASD-PL3R-IV ASD-PTL3-IV





Notifier FSP-951-IV NFS-3030 and NFS2-3030 FSP-951R-IV FSP-951T-IV

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Gamewell-FCI and Notifier distributors nationwide between March 2018 and January 2019 for about $115.

Manufacturer: Honeywell International Inc., of Northford, Conn.

Manufactured in: Mexico

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

