Hongli Group Inc. Engages Battery Technology Expert Dr. Phillip A. Medina IV as Independent Technical Advisor for Energy Storage Initiatives

WEIFANG, China, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongli Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HLP) (the "Company" or "Hongli Group"), a cold roll formed steel profile manufacturer, today announced that it has engaged Dr. Phillip A. Medina IV as an independent technical advisor to provide consulting and advisory support in connection with the Company's evaluation of opportunities in the new energy technology, advanced material and energy storage sectors.

Dr. Medina is a scientist who specializes in lithium-ion, lithium-metal, solid-state, and next-generation rechargeable battery systems. Dr. Medina worked for several years as a Research Scientist at the IBM Almaden Research Center. His work there focused on advanced energy storage chemistry, graphene cathode materials, and lithium-oxygen battery systems. At IBM, he developed new battery technologies, published scientific papers, and managed intellectual property assets to improve battery safety and energy density. He managed electrochemical analysis and materials characterization using scanning electron microscopy (SEM), atomic force microscopy (AFM), and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR).

After his time at IBM, Dr. Medina worked as the Chief Battery Scientist for an advanced battery technology developer, where he managed international R&D partnerships. He ran projects focused on fast-charging systems, solid-state battery structures, and high-energy-density technologies for electric mobility and energy storage. Dr. Medina wrote 13 peer-reviewed scientific papers and holds multiple U.S. patents and patent applications related to solid-state electrolytes, interhalogen cathodes, and graphene materials. He holds a Ph.D. in Materials Science and completed data science training at the University of California, Berkeley. His academic honors include a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship and a NASA MUST Fellowship.

"We welcome Dr. Medina to Hongli Group as we evaluate opportunities in the new energy sector," said Jie Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Hongli Group. "We are maintaining our core manufacturing business, and Dr. Medina's expertise in battery systems and solid-state structures is expected to connect our traditional manufacturing setup with new energy technologies. His background in data science and materials innovation is expected to give us a strong foundation to build our research. By working with global experts like Dr. Medina, we are pursuing research activities intended to evaluate potential innovations for our partners and stakeholders."

"Advanced materials science and energy storage are major technical priorities for modern industry," said Dr. Phillip A. Medina IV. "I spent my career studying battery chemistry and data-driven research methods. I look forward to working with the leadership team at Hongli Group to build our research capabilities, secure new patents, and deploy high-energy-density technologies for the electric mobility market."

About Hongli Group, Inc.

Hongli Group Inc. is a Cayman Islands holding company, and through a series of contractual arrangements, consolidates the financial results of Shandong Hongli Special Section Tube Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Hongli Operating Group"). Hongli Operating Group is a cold roll formed steel profile manufacturer with operating subsidiaries in China. The Hongli Operating Group designs, customizes and manufactures cold roll formed steel profiles for machineries and equipment in a variety of sectors, including but not limited to mining and excavation, construction, agriculture and transportation. The Hongli Operating Group, with over 25 years of operating history, has developed customers in more than 30 major cities in China as well as a global network including South Korea, Japan, and U.S. Hongli Operating Group currently has 11 cold roll forming production lines and produces a variety of distinct profile products in a broad range of materials, sizes and shapes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "would," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "continue" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, import and export restrictions, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions, the Company's ability to comply with Nasdaq continued listing standards and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hongli Group Inc.

Mr. Jie Liu

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +86 0536-2180886

SOURCE Hongli Group Inc.