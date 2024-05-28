HONGQI_Sponsors_First_Frankfurt_Dragon_Boat_Festival_2024

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 25, the First Frankfurt Dragon Boat Festival 2024, sponsored by HONGQI, took place on the Main Riverside in Frankfurt, Germany. The event welcomed esteemed guests including Wu Ken, the Chinese Ambassador to Germany; Huang Yiyang, Consul General of the Chinese Consulate in Frankfurt; and Mike Josef, the Mayor of Frankfurt. This activity reflect the significance of the event, which symbolizes the friendship between the two nations and further enhances cultural exchanges between China and Germany.

On the day of the event, 22 teams from China, Germany, France, Italy and other countries participated. The tranquil banks of the Main River in Frankfurt came alive with the energy and rhythm of dragon boats. The event also featured a variety of vibrant performances, including martial arts, Peking opera, traditional Chinese Hanfu parades, dragon and lion dances, adding a multicultural flair to the festivities.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Wu Ken emphasized that this dragon boat race provides a valuable platform for cultural exchange between China and Germany. He expressed the hope that China and Germany can work together, propelling their relationship forward like a dragon boat cutting through the waves.

Consul General Huang Yiyang said:

"Germany boasts the leading automotive industry and the largest automotive market in Europe. Hosting the dragon boat race and showcasing the HONGQI brand here not only builds a new bridge for cultural exchange and mutual understanding between China and Germany, and even between China and Europe, but also significantly enhances the visibility of Chinese brands, including HONGQI, in Europe. Both China and Germany are major automotive nations with a long history of mutually beneficial cooperation". The recent entry of HONGQI's new energy vehicles into the German market marks a significant step in Sino-German efforts towards green transformation and joint action on climate change.

As a Chinese automotive brand, HONGQI showcased its exceptional elegance as the main sponsor of this event. At the race, the HONGQI E-HS9 attracted significant interest from German citizens. Its uniquely Chinese design and exquisite exterior and interior craftsmanship garnered widespread admiration, with many spectators praising both HONGQI and Chinese manufacturing.

In 2024, HONGQI will continue to expand its presence in the European market, introducing new models including the HONGQI EH7 and EHS7. These additions aim to provide users across Europe, including Germany, with the exclusive luxury experience of HONGQI and the promise of "better ride, better life".

