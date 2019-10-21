Honigman Continues Expansion of Chicago Office and National Corporate Practice with Addition of Several Top Private Equity Lawyers

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing the significant expansion of its Chicago presence and national corporate practice, Honigman LLP has welcomed several deeply experienced private equity lawyers to the firm, further augmenting its nationally renowned group. The firm has also named corporate and private equity partners Harris Eisenberg and Alex Plakas to the respective roles of office managing partner and private equity practice co-leader. The moves cap a dramatic growth period for the Chicago office, which has attracted eight new lateral partners over the past year alone.

"The strategic expansion aligns with the firm's forward-looking priorities and positive growth trajectory, as we look to further establish Honigman as a nationally recognized law firm," said David Foltyn, Honigman chair and CEO. "In just a few short years, we have nearly tripled the number of lawyers in the Chicago office and continue to attract some of the most talented private equity practitioners in the country. Elevating Harris and Alex was an integral part of our plan to further enhance our reputation as a highly sophisticated firm with a transaction volume that rivals the largest national and international law firms."

Honigman continues to stay strong atop national rankings for its exceptional work across multiple sectors, including fourth "Most Active PE Firm" and fifth "Most Active M&A" in the US, according to PitchBook. Its attorneys have an extensive wealth of knowledge and vast experience working in more than 60 legal areas and industries, and are driven to provide top client service while engaging the firm's entire range of tools.

The new corporate lawyers in Chicago include:

Brian A. Tweedie, who joined from Kirkland & Ellis. Tweedie has extensive experience representing private equity sponsors and other private and public companies in connection with the negotiation, structuring and documentation of secured and unsecured financing transactions for both borrowers and lenders, including senior, mezzanine and subordinated debt transactions, acquisition financings, and loan workouts and restructurings, including debtor-in-possession financings. He also focuses on debt financing transactions.

Eric J. Buske, who previously practiced at Kirkland and Ellis and most recently worked at Koley Jessen. Prior to Koley Jessen, he was assistant general counsel of Athletico Physical Therapy, where he oversaw mergers and acquisitions. Combining his in-house transaction experience and his prior outside counsel roles, Buske provides a business-minded approach to advising private equity funds and their portfolio companies.

Garrett A. Lorentz, who joined from Kirkland & Ellis. Lorentz represents numerous private equity sponsors as well as public and private corporate clients in various industries including technology and media, financial and business services, energy, consumer products, healthcare and manufacturing and distribution. His practice focuses on complex business transactions, including structuring and negotiating strategic and leveraged acquisitions and divestitures, mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, joint ventures, executive compensation and incentive equity matters and general corporate counseling and compliance.

Michael L. Mason, who joined from Blue River PetCare, where he served as general counsel and oversaw Blue River's successful transaction with Partners Group, a global private markets investment manager. Prior to Blue River, Mason was an attorney at Katten in its corporate and private equity practices.

Erin E. Broderick, who joined from Origami Capital Partners. Broderick has extensive experience across the spectrum of transactional and litigation matters facing clients in complex distressed situations. She has advised private equity sponsors, management teams, and boards of directors of financially distressed public and private companies as well as purchasers, new investors, and creditors of distressed companies in complex corporate reorganizations, distressed M&A and finance transactions, and litigation in state, bankruptcy, and appellate courts.

They join Sarah Shaw, Penelope Campbell, Larry Woodard and Kristen Boike, who were recruited to augment the firm's real estate practice in Chicago.

"In addition to growing our private equity bench strength, expanding our real estate practice has been an important focus for the firm due to the region's burgeoning market," Foltyn added. "Our experience in this arena includes some of the country's most vibrant downtown projects and luxurious shopping centers, as well as hotels and mixed-use projects."

