Honigman Grows Corporate Department with Addition of Three Partners

BLOOMFIELD, Mich., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honigman LLP is pleased to announce Brandon Booth, Megan Parpart and Tim Lee have joined its Corporate Department as Partners in the firm's Bloomfield Hills office. Booth, Parpart and Lee join Honigman from Howard & Howard PLLC.

Booth focuses his practice on domestic and cross-border corporate transactions, as well as advising clients on general corporate governance and compliance. He routinely serves as lead counsel on M&A transactions in the U.S. and abroad. Additionally, he counsels clients on a wide variety of organization, finance, governance, and operation matters. Prior to practicing law, Booth worked as a project engineer for Barton Malow Company, a national general contractor.

Parpart focuses her practice on business and corporate law, including mergers and acquisitions, asset purchases, stock/membership interest purchases, business formation and dissolution, employment agreements, and general contractual matters. She also counsels clients on both individual and business taxation, focusing on tax incentives for businesses and business owners. Parpart's experience also includes her work as a consultant at a Big 4 public accounting firm where she focused her practice on corporate and pass-through entity taxation as well as large, multinational mergers and acquisitions.

Lee concentrates his practice on representing corporate entities in a variety of complex commercial transactions, including domestic and cross-border M&A transactions and syndicated credit facilities. In addition, he regularly assists foreign and domestic corporations and limited liability companies in all phases of formation, dissolution, operations, compliance, and management and on all forms and stages of contractual matters.

"We are very excited to welcome Brandon, Megan and Tim to our firm," said Don Kunz, Chair of the Honigman Corporate Department. "Each of them brings outstanding experience to our team and strengthens our ability to provide the highest quality services to our clients."

