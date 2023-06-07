South Florida PBS KidVision Mission is coming to a TV near you!

MIAMI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida PBS (WPBT, WXEL, & Health Channel) is thrilled to announce the premiere of the children's educational TV series, KidVision Mission on Monday, June 12th at 12PM on WPBT and 9AM on WXEL. Join lovable host and Education Director, Miss Penny, and the KidVision kids as they embark on ten exciting missions to explore water safety, sports, nature, medicine, and much more! KidVision Mission premieres weekdays, starting June 12th - June 23rd at 12PM on WPBT and June 12th - June 23rd at 9AM on WXEL.

KidVision Mission

"We are so pleased to be able to launch the first season of South Florida PBS' KidVision Mission. KidVision virtual field trips' success in the digital space has been paramount to our mission of enriching, strengthening, and empowering our diverse community, especially children. We are grateful to be able to expand KidVision by bringing it to our broadcast audience. South Florida PBS will broadcast ten episodes to an estimated 6.5 million viewers, helping to further our goal of bringing trusted educational content to children across South Florida," said president and CEO of South Florida PBS, Dolores Fernandez Alonso.

Major funding for KidVision Mission was provided in part by the Children's Services Council of Broward County.

For more on KidVision Mission, visit: https://www.southfloridapbs.org/kidvision-mission/

Follow KidVision on social media, @KidVisionPreK.

About KidVision PreK:

KidVision Pre-K's mission is to educate and inspire young children to be the best they can be. To achieve our mission, we visit many places in South Florida, so children learn about their communities, jobs people do here, and thereby also learn social studies, vocabulary, and a host of other skills through virtual experiences.

About South Florida PBS:

South Florida PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science and civic engagement. For more information, visit https://www.southfloridapbs.org.

