HonorHealth Rehabilitation Hospital Earns Four Prestigious CARF Accreditations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HonorHealth Rehabilitation Hospital, a joint venture partnership between Select Medical and HonorHealth, announced today that it has received the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities' (CARF) accreditation for the hospital, as well as specialty certifications for its stroke, brain injury and amputation programs. The prestigious accreditation marks a provider's commitment to continually enhance the quality of services and programs with a focus on patient satisfaction and outcomes.

CARF's three-year accreditation represents the highest level of certification that a rehabilitation hospital can receive. The earned honor is based on a rigorous peer review process involving an interdisciplinary team of surveyors who typically conduct a series of on-site visits, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the review was completed virtually over a three-day period. The surveyors evaluate a hospital's commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable and high quality. The surveyors also take a deep look at a range of elements – including all aspects of patient care, programs and services offered, staff engagement, customer service, hospital culture and leadership – to inform their review.

"We are incredibly proud to have achieved CARF accreditation for HonorHealth Rehabilitation Hospital including specialty certifications for stroke, brain injury and amputation. CARF confirms HonorHealth Rehabilitation Hospital's commitment to continually enhance the quality of our services and programs with a focus on the satisfaction of patients," said Scott Keen, chief executive officer at HonorHealth Rehabilitation Hospital. "This is a meaningful achievement for both our staff and the community we serve. Our dedicated teams strive to achieve our mission and core values every day by delivering superior quality and compassion to our patients in their healing and recovery."

HonorHealth Rehabilitation Hospital is a 50-bed facility that provides rehabilitation services for patients in need of general rehabilitation or who have suffered from stroke, brain and spinal cord injuries, amputations, neurological disorders, orthopedic issues and Parkinson's disease.

About CARF

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of persons served.

About HonorHealth

HonorHealth is a non-profit, local community healthcare system serving an area of 1.6 million people in the greater Phoenix area. The network encompasses six acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group, outpatient surgery centers, a cancer care network, clinical research, medical education, a foundation and community services with approximately 12,300 employees, 3,700 affiliated physicians and 3,100 volunteers. HonorHealth was formed by a merger between Scottsdale Healthcare and John C. Lincoln Health Network. HonorHealth's mission is to improve the health and well-being of those we serve. Learn more at http://www.HonorHealth.com.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of June 30, 2020, Select Medical operated 101 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 29 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,757 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 522 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites. As of June 30, 2020, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Media Contact

For Select Medical: Shelly Eckenroth, [email protected] or 717-920-4035

SOURCE Select Medical Corporation

Related Links

http://www.selectmedicalcorp.com

