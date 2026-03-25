Human Longevity, Inc. and LEV Foundation Announce Strategic Collaboration to Decode Biological Drivers of Exceptional Longevity

Partnership will leverage precision longevity technologies to study centenarians and supercentenarians, unlocking insights into healthy aging

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI) and LEV Foundation (LEVF) today announced a pioneering research collaboration aimed at advancing the scientific understanding of human aging, spearheaded by Natalie S. Coles-de Grey. By combining HLI's industry-leading AI driven precision longevity platform with LEVF's mission-driven focus on extending healthy human lifespan, the partnership will conduct an in-depth study of blood samples collected from centenarians and supercentenarians—individuals who have reached ages 100+ and 110+, respectively. The collaboration seeks to address one of the most fundamental questions in biomedicine: why do individuals age at different rates? Understanding this variability has profound implications for the development of interventions that can delay age-related decline and improve quality of life in later years. Coles-de Grey brings decades of expertise in the study of supercentenarians, giving this project unparalleled potential to uncover new secrets to living an exceptionally long healthy life.

These rare populations represent a unique biological resource. Their blood samples contain invaluable molecular and cellular information that may reveal why some individuals age more slowly and maintain health far longer than the general population. Through comprehensive multi-omic analysis including genomics and proteomics we will aim to identify key biomarkers and pathways associated with exceptional longevity.

Building on these analyses, the study is expected to provide novel insights into the mechanisms underlying exceptional longevity and variability in aging. Comparative analyses of exceptionally long-lived individuals and broader population cohorts will aim to identify key molecular features of extreme longevity and help establish a foundation for future longitudinal studies.

Both Coles-de Grey and LEVF's President and Chief Science Officer, Aubrey de Grey, Ph.D., are joining HLI's scientific advisory board.

"Centenarians and supercentenarians offer natural insights in human aging," said Wei-Wu He Ph.D., Executive Chairman at Human Longevity, Inc. "By applying our precision longevity platform to those who have achieved exceptional longevity, we can better understand how to preserve health in late life for everyone. The knowledge gained here has the potential to reshape how we approach aging and age-related disease."

Dr. Aubrey de Grey said: "I'm delighted that LEVF is partnering with HLI to further both organizations' goals. There is so much to be learned, from the oldest old in our society, that will refine the preventative medicine for the chronic conditions of late life that HLI has pioneered. Such work is immensely complementary to LEVF's focus on mice, and I'm sure that this collaboration will have synergy that will save many future lives."

Findings from the study are expected to contribute to the growing field of longevity science and may inform the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and preventive strategies aimed at extending healthspan across the global population.

About Human Longevity, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Human Longevity, Inc. is a biotechnology company at the forefront of integrating genomics, artificial intelligence, and multimodal diagnostics to extend human healthspan. Through its flagship Executive Health Program and 100+ Longevity Programs, HLI delivers comprehensive, data-driven evaluations designed to identify and help prevent disease long before symptoms arise. Human Longevity is committed to extending healthy lifespan through proactive diagnostics and personalized preventive care, empowering individuals to stay ahead of disease. To learn more, visit www.humanlongevity.com

About LEV Foundation

Founded in 2022, LEV Foundation is a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing research and initiatives aimed at extending healthy human lifespan and improving late-life health outcomes. Its flagship research program, the "Robust Mouse Rejuvenation" study series, focuses on identifying combinations of individually promising anti-aging interventions that jointly deliver additive benefits. To learn more, visit www.levf.org

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SOURCE Human Longevity, Inc.