Human Longevity Launches Personal AI-Powered Longevity App

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Longevity today announced the launch of its first mobile application, a secure platform designed to give members continuous access to their health data, clinical results, and personalized insights in a single unified experience.

The app combines artificial intelligence with longitudinal health data to help identify patterns over time and provide a deeper understanding of health beyond one-time reports. Designed to make complex medical information easier to access and interpret, the platform enables members to engage with their health information between clinical visits.

The platform transforms traditional Executive Health from periodic evaluations into a continuous, AI-driven experience. By integrating artificial intelligence with longitudinal health data, the app personalizes health risk management and supports ongoing monitoring rather than one-time assessment.

Key capabilities include:

Centralized access to results, reports, and insights

Tracking of biomarkers, genetics, imaging, and key health indicators over time

AI-generated, actionable insights informed by an individual's health history

An interactive AI chat to help members better understand their data

The mobile experience expands Human Longevity's precision health offering beyond the clinic, enabling members to securely interact with their health information more frequently.

The Human Longevity app is now available on the Apple App Store.

"Health information should be clear, actionable, and accessible in everyday life," said Dr. Wei-Wu He, Executive Chairman, Human Longevity. "By combining AI with longitudinal health data — including biomarkers, genetics, and imaging — we are shifting Executive Health from episodic testing to continuous, personalized health risk management."

About Human Longevity

Founded in 2013, Human Longevity, Inc. is a biotechnology company at the forefront of integrating genomics, artificial intelligence, and multimodal diagnostics to extend human healthspan. Through its flagship Executive Health Program and 100+ Longevity Programs, HLI delivers comprehensive, data-driven evaluations designed to identify and help prevent disease long before symptoms arise. Human Longevity is committed to extending healthy lifespan through proactive diagnostics and personalized preventive care, empowering individuals to stay ahead of disease.

Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Human Longevity, Inc.