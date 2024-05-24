Honoring Our Veterans: Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Kick Off 13th Annual Stars for Heroes Campaign

With more than $12 million raised since the campaign's inception, brands continue giving back to communities where they do business

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the Memorial Day Holiday, CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® is announcing today the start of its 13th annual Stars for Heroes™ fundraising campaign. The campaign raises funds and awareness for active-duty military, veterans and families in need and runs from May 27 (Memorial Day) to July 4 at participating Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants across the country.

During the campaign, guests have the opportunity to donate $1 or more at the register to support local and national nonprofits like USA Cares and various local charities selected by individual franchisees. USA Cares provides housing, healthcare and advocacy assistance to post-9/11, active-duty military, veterans and families.

"At CKE Restaurants, we proudly work alongside and serve thousands of veterans and veteran family members each day," said Carl's Jr. USA President Blake Devillier and Hardee's USA President Chris Bode. "This annual campaign is our way of giving back to them, thanking them for their service, and strengthening the bonds we have within our communities."

In 2022, USA Cares helped provide over $1,409,000 in assistance to 845 veterans and military families over the course of the year. Programs range from the Military Assistance Response Program, which provides financial assistance as a result of a military service-related injury, to the Career Transition Program, which provides individuals with tools and resources to better prepare them for the hiring process.

"No matter the reason our veterans come to us for assistance, our goal is to be a stable source of support for them during their most critical times of need," said Trace Chesser, chief executive officer of USA Cares. "We are committed to improving the quality of life for the veterans we work with and their families, and we are grateful for CKE Restaurants' role in helping us make this possible."

The annual Stars for Heroes campaign is made possible by the Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee's® Franchise Association. In addition to the national beneficiary, the Star Franchise Association and Independent Hardee's® Franchise Association have provided considerable support for local charities throughout the communities that CKE Restaurants serve.

To thank community members for their generosity, a special in-app promotional code is available to unlock an offer for 20 percent off any Carl's Jr. or Hardee's purchase. To claim, join or sign in to your My Rewards account and enter promotional code HEROES24. Once unlocked, Members can redeem by applying offer to a digital order, or by adding to their Member QR code and scanning before checkout and their local Carl's Jr. or Hardee's restaurant. Terms apply, and can be viewed in the App.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc., a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants domestically and more than 35 international markets and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

