National Thought Leader Rich Harwood to Speak at Frederick CivicCon

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick CivicCon and Hood College are hosting national thought leader Rich Harwood as part of CivicCon's free speaker series on November 11 at 6:30pm at Hood College. Harwood, who is President and Founder of The Harwood Institute, will speak about key themes from his new book, The New Civic Path: Restoring Our Belief in One Another and Our Nation, followed by audience Q&A and a book signing.

Rich Harwood

This year, Harwood has been crisscrossing the country on his Campaign For the New Civic Path , which aims to reveal how we might address the fundamental challenges holding us back in America today. Harwood believes the root of what ails us in America today is not our divisive politics. Instead, we face a cultural, even human challenge. As a result, this campaign calls on Americans of all political persuasions to forge a new civic path—starting in our local communities—to restore our belief in one another and create real change that grows and spreads.

This event is part of Frederick CivicCon's free speaker series, which aims to produce meaningful civic conversations about how the Frederick community can build on its strengths and address existing challenges to ultimately move forward in a more hopeful way.

About Rich Harwood

As President and Founder of The Harwood Institute for Public Innovation, Rich Harwood has devoted his nearly 40-year career to revitalizing the nation's hardest hit communities, transforming the world's largest organizations, and reconnecting institutions like newsrooms and schools to society. His Turning Outward approach to catalyzing change has spread to all 50 states and 40 countries worldwide. He is the bestselling author of nine books, scores of articles, and numerous groundbreaking reports. He has appeared in various national media, including NPR, MSNBC, CNN, PBS NewsHour, the Chronicle of Philanthropy, and elsewhere. He is also a regular contributor to The Fulcrum and The Christian Citizen.

What: Frederick CivicCon Speaker Series

Who: Innovator, author, and speaker Rich Harwood will deliver a keynote address followed by Q&A and a book signing

When and Where: November 11, 6:30pm at Hood College's Hodson Auditorium in Rosenstock Hall

Registration: The event is free and open to all but space is limited. Please RSVP here.

The Harwood Institute for Public Innovation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization based in Bethesda, Maryland, that equips people, organizations, communities, and networks with the tools to bridge divides, build capacity, and tackle shared challenges.

SOURCE Hood College