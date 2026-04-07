Hoonartek Launches ClearView™ -- An Agentic Decision Layer That Activates the Data Estate and Replaces SaaS Bloat

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Hoonartek

Apr 07, 2026, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoonartek today launched ClearView™, an agentic decisioning layer built for enterprises that have invested in modern data platforms but have yet to translate that investment into autonomous, business-driven execution. 

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Hoonartek introduces Clearview
Hoonartek introduces Clearview

Most large enterprises face a common challenge: a mature data estate—lakehouse, cloud warehouse, and years of engineering—combined with a growing stack of point SaaS products, each solving narrow decisions in isolation. The result is rising license costs, fragmented ownership, and AI that operates alongside the business rather than within it. 

Hoonartek's ClearView™ is designed to change that equation. By treating business decisions as the primary unit of design, it deploys autonomous agents directly above the existing data estate—activating it for real-time decisions while systematically reducing reliance on fragmented SaaS tools. 

"Enterprises have already built the data foundation. ClearView™ is what finally turns it on—agents that execute real business decisions, traceable from intent to outcome, without adding another SaaS layer." 
— Peeyoosh Pandey, CEO, Hoonartek 

This shift is resonating at the CFO and CDO level, where SaaS rationalization and AI activation are converging into a single strategic priority. 

"The biggest gap in enterprise AI hasn't been technology—it's been the operating model for how decisions are made at scale. ClearView™ addresses that directly on top of existing infrastructure." 
— Rupinder Bhamra, Former Corporate CTO, MSCI 

"Enterprises don't fail at AI because of bad models. They fail because no one connected the data platform to decisions. ClearView™ closes that gap." 
— Dejan Deklich, Former CTO, Aisera 

ClearView™ operates across three layers: a decision governance layer defining agent authority; RealizeAI, Hoonartek's AI factory for scaling ML use cases; and BlueFoundry, the execution engine translating business intent into governed agentic workflows. Every decision is traceable from definition to outcome—built-in, not bolted on. 

The platform is live across financial services, telecom, and manufacturing. Hoonartek was recognized at the NASSCOM Inspire Awards 2026 for AI Service Excellence

About Hoonartek 

Hoonartek is a global data and AI solutions company with over 15 years of experience and 250+ enterprise deployments across BFSI, telecom, manufacturing, and pharma. The company partners with Databricks, Google Cloud, and Ab Initio to help enterprises activate their data estate and scale AI-driven decision-making. 

Media Contact:
Rupesh Shinde 
AVP Marketing — [email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2950504/Hoonartek_Clearview.jpg

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