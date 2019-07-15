hoopla digital Inks eBook Deal with Kensington Publishing

HOLLAND, Ohio, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- hoopla digital (hoopladigital.com), the category-creating digital service for public libraries, today announced a deal with Kensington Publishing to bring thousands of the leading independent publisher's award-winning eBooks to hoopla's dynamic collection. Over 6,500 new and beloved titles – ranging from romance and thrillers to nonfiction memoirs and true crime stories – are now available for public library patrons to download and to enjoy instantly on their smartphones, tablets and laptops through hoopla's web site and mobile app.

hoopla digital adds 6,500+ top Kensington Publishing titles to eBook collection

"Kensington Publishing's innovation and leadership in the independent publishing industry has paved the way for some of the most beloved, and critically-acclaimed, stories in modern fiction today," said Jeff Jankowski, co-founder and owner of hoopla digital. "hoopla shares Kensington Publishing's independent spirit and value for diversity in storytelling. We are thrilled to bring their collection of titles to the platform."

Several brand-new releases are now available on hoopla, including Paranoid, the new romantic suspense novel from New York Times Bestselling Author Lisa Jackson; and The Long Flight Home, a critically acclaimed historical fiction title by Alan Hlad. The titles will join other anticipated summer reads from bestselling authors like Mary Jo Putney, Sabrina Jeffries, Nancy Bush and John Gilstrap. In addition to newly published books, the deal will include thousands of favorites from Kensington Publishing's catalog of romance, thrillers, cozy mysteries, urban fiction, nonfiction memoir, true crime, self-help books and more.

"We couldn't be more excited about the prospect of getting our books into the hands of hoopla users," said Alex Nicolajsen, Kensington Publishing Director of Social Media & Digital Sales. "At Kensington, we are always focused on building every author on our list, and this partnership will create excellent opportunities for growth as well as adding an important piece of the market that we know will love the books we publish."

The Kensington Publishing titles will join hoopla digital's collection of more than 750,000 eBooks, audiobooks, comics, albums, movies and television shows. hoopla digital is in over 6,600 public libraries across the U.S. and Canada including Free Library of Philadelphia, Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library, and Los Angeles Public Library. Visit hoopladigital.com to find out if your library partners with hoopla.

To sign up for hoopla, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device. Patrons of participating libraries need a valid email and password to start accessing content right away.

For more information, please contact 800-875-2785 (US) or 866-698-2231 (Canada).

About hoopla digital

hoopla digital is a category-creating service that partners with public libraries across North America to provide online and mobile access to thousands of Movies, TV Shows, Music, eBooks, Audiobooks and Comics. With hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via hoopla digital's mobile app and online at www.hoopladigital.com. hoopla digital is a service of Midwest Tape – a trusted partner to public libraries for over 25 years.

About Kensington Publishing

Founded in 1974, Kensington Publishing Corp. is located in New York City and is known as "America's Independent Publisher." It remains a multi-generational family business, with Steven Zacharius succeeding his father as Chairman, President and CEO, and Adam Zacharius as Vice-President and General Manager. As the foremost independent commercial publishing house in the United States providing hardcover, trade paperback, mass market, and digital releases, Kensington publishes the books that America wants to read.

The house of New York Times bestselling authors, including Fern Michaels, Lisa Jackson, Joanne Fluke, William W. Johnstone, and many others, Kensington publishes over 500 fiction and non-fiction titles each year. Its diverse imprints – Kensington Books, Zebra, Pinnacle, Dafina, Citadel Press and Lyrical Press – are well known for providing readers with a range of popular genres such as thrillers, romance, historical fiction, cozy mysteries and non-fiction, as well as true-crime, western, and commercial fiction titles.

