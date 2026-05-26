HOOVER DAM TRANSFORMED BY MOST AMBITIOUS PATRIOTIC DISPLAY IN ITS HISTORY AS ROAD TO AMERICA250 BEGINS

The installation debuted during a Memorial Day tribute featuring leaders from Nevada and Arizona.

LINK TO ASSETS HERE

LINK TO DRONE B-ROLL HERE

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer travel, and leaders from Nevada and Arizona came together, along with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), at Hoover Dam to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the country. The ceremony also helped launch the road to America250 with the most ambitious patriotic installation ever attempted at one of the nation's most iconic landmarks.

Hoover Dam America 250 Drone Speed Speed Hoover Dam America 250 Main Event Image

The ceremony featured remarks from Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, Bureau of Reclamation Acting Regional Director Genevieve Johnson, and LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill.

The installation features dramatic red, white, and blue illumination and a massive American flag measuring 300 feet wide by 150 feet tall suspended across the dam. The unveiling also marks the start of a summer-long lineup of patriotic programming across Southern Nevada, including eight consecutive Saturdays of fireworks displays lighting up the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas throughout June and July.

Constructed during the Great Depression, Hoover Dam remains one of the nation's most iconic infrastructure achievements and a lasting symbol of American ingenuity and resilience. More than 21,000 men worked on the project over five years, helping transform Southern Nevada and shape the region's growth.

The activation also coincides with the start of the summer travel season and America250's "Great American Road Trip" initiative, which encourages Americans to explore iconic destinations, scenic routes, and uniquely American experiences across the country.

The installation (weather permitting) and light display will be activated every evening through Saturday, July 4.

For Hoover Dam visitor hours, please visit: https://www.usbr.gov/lc/hooverdam/service/

For more information on summer programming: https://www.visitlasvegas.com/plan/summer/

Katie Hobbs, Arizona Governor

"America's promise has always been renewed by generations willing to make this country freer, safer, stronger, and more prosperous than they found it. That is the promise of America. And there is no greater testament to that spirit than Hoover Dam. Ninety years ago, in a time of hardship and uncertainty, Americans came together to build something the world had never seen. An iconic achievement of American infrastructure."

Joe Lombardo, Nevada Governor

"As we approach America's 250th anniversary, Nevada is proud to help tell the story of innovation, exploration, and progress that shapes our nation, from Hoover Dam to our growing technology and infrastructure sectors to the world-class tourism industry. Nevada has always played an important role in American history. For generations, Hoover Dam has stood as one of the greatest engineering achievements in American history. It represents determination, ingenuity, hard work, and the willingness of Americans to take on challenges that once seemed impossible."

Brig. Gen. David Epperson, Commander, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada

"Today's event is the perfect opportunity to reflect on all of the efforts it took to secure our American independence 250 years ago, and the perseverance it takes to defend freedom at home and abroad today."

Jim Gibson, Clark County Commissioner

"Hoover Dam has always stood for something bigger than just infrastructure alone. Nearly a century ago, thousands of workers came to this canyon during one of the most difficult chapters in American history to build something extraordinary. And in the process, they helped create Boulder City, which laid the groundwork for modern Las Vegas. Hoover Dam continues to serve millions of people across the Southwest, and as we begin the final road to America 250 in the summer travel season, we're going to celebrate in a memorable way."

Steve Hill, President and CEO of the LVCVA

"Hoover Dam represents the innovation, determination, and spirit that helped shape both the American Southwest and modern Las Vegas. As millions of travelers begin their summer journeys, this activation creates an unforgettable visual moment that honors Memorial Day, celebrates American achievement, and shines a national spotlight on Southern Nevada this summer."

Genevieve Johnson, Acting Regional Director of the Bureau of Reclamation

"Celebrations like tonight's highlight the values that bind us: service, sacrifice, and the enduring belief that we can build a better future together. It is a fitting tribute on Memorial Day as we honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to our country."

BY THE NUMBERS

HOOVER DAM FACTS

Construction of the dam took five years, from April 20, 1931, to March 1, 1936.

21,000 men worked on the dam, with an average of 3,500 and a maximum of 5,218 daily. The average monthly payroll was $500,000.

The dam stands 726 feet tall and spans 1,244 feet across the top.

Hoover Dam features more than 400,000 square feet of surface area.

More than 3.25 million cubic yards of concrete were used in construction.

The landmark remains one of the nation's most iconic engineering achievements and symbols of American ingenuity.

LIGHTING

The activation uses more than 550 automated LED lights.

The installation uses 126,200 feet of wire.

Total power draw reached approximately 2,250 amps, powered entirely by Hoover Dam hydroelectricity.

185 elevator trips were required to transport lighting and production equipment throughout the dam.

30 lighting technicians worked on the installation.

RIGGING

More than 30 permanently installed anchor points were utilized.

More than 30 riggers worked on the project.

Two 40-ton cranes were used during installation.

Custom wind-engineered rigging and winch systems were designed specifically for: high canyon wind loads six weeks of continuous operation the ability to lower and raise the flag during inclement weather



Every component of the mounting system was custom-fabricated for the installation.

THE FLAG

The American flag measures 300 feet by 150 feet, the size of an American football field.

The flag weighs approximately 2,000 pounds.

The flag was previously used during Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders football games.

Five days of sewing preparation were required prior to installation.

More than nine guideline runs were stitched from the top to the bottom of the flag.

More than 500 pounds of sewing material were added to reinforce the installation.

The flag includes: 3,000 linear feet of quadruple-sewn webbing 40,000 linear feet of thread 220 welded 3/16 D-rings 144 welded rigging rings 30 two-inch rated Cobra buckles



PRODUCTION FACTS

The 2026 installation was engineered for approximately six weeks of continuous public operation from Memorial Day through July 4.

The activation is the most ambitious long-duration installation ever attempted at Hoover Dam. A flag was draped over the dam on May 1, 1996, for the Olympic Torch Relays and was on display for one hour.



More than 80 people across multiple disciplines contributed to the project.

Installation took place during five overnight shifts from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimize disruption to visitors.

ABOUT THE LVCVA (Visit Las Vegas)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with positioning Southern Nevada as the undisputed global destination for leisure and business travel and operates the 4.6 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With 150,000 hotel rooms and nearly 15 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas, the LVCVA's mission centers on attracting visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Vegas Loop at Las Vegas Convention Center, designed, and operated by The Boring Company, and also owns the Las Vegas Monorail, an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com, www.visitlasvegas.com or www.vegasmeansbusiness.com.

SOURCE Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA)