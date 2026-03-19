Hop Into the Hunt: This Easter, Kinder Joy Hides a Golden Bunny Toy and the Chance to Win a Dream Family Vacation

The treat-plus-toy brand debuts limited-edition Golden Bunny Toys and Golden Eggs with a sweepstakes that could send one lucky family to Orlando, Florida

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Easter, Kinder Joy is springing into the season with a limited-edition collection featuring an exclusive Golden Bunny toy and select Golden Eggs. Those who discover a Golden Bunny have a chance to win the ultimate adventure: a family vacation to Orlando, Florida, for Easter 2027.

The treat-plus-toy brand debuts limited-edition Golden Bunny Toys and Golden Eggs with a sweepstakes that could send one lucky family to Orlando, Florida

The winning family of Kinder Joy's Eggs-tra Special Egg Hunt sweepstakes will receive a trip for four—including round-trip airfare, ground transportation, hotel accommodations, theme park tickets, and spending money. To enter, families can visit KinderSweeps.com for full rules and eligibility details (no purchase necessary).*

"The Easter egg hunt is one of those timeless traditions that spans generations, and Kinder Joy is proud to be a part of those family moments," said Amber Hansinger, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Joy USA. "We've always believed that joy doesn't have to stop when the last egg is found—our delicious treats and the toys inside extend into hours of imaginative play. This year's Golden Bunny and sweepstakes give families an extra special treat to look forward to."

The Kinder Joy Easter collection brings together the brand's signature double-layered milk and cocoa cream, topped with crispy cocoa-filled wafer bites, with a limited-edition Golden Bunny toy hidden inside select eggs. Perfect for Easter baskets and egg hunts— you can find the collection for a limited time at major retailers nationwide, while supplies last.

For the latest on the Kinder Joy Easter collection, sweepstakes updates, and all things Kinder Joy this season, follow Kinder U.S. on Instagram, Facebook , and X.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of 50 United States and DC, 21+. Ends 4/12/26. Void in PR & where prohibited. See kindersweeps.com for rules. Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., Parsippany, NJ 07054.

ABOUT KINDER JOY®

Kinder Joy® is part of the portfolio of brands by Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., the confectionery company known also for Ferrero Rocher®, Tic Tac®, and Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread®. Kinder Joy® first broke onto the U.S. confectionery scene in 2018, quickly winning over American consumers with its delicious creamy layers, chocolate-covered wafer bites, and exciting surprise toy. It has quickly become a beloved treat and toy, earning the title of "2019 Product of the Year" within the Kids Novelty Snack category by Product of the Year USA. For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy® eggs in retail, please visit www.Kinder.com, Kinder US Facebook, X, Pinterest, and Instagram.

ABOUT FERRERO

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage, and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on X and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

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SOURCE Ferrero North America