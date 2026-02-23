Hop On This Limited-Time Flavor Which Has Arrived to Celebrate Disney and Pixar's Hoppers

No Sugar Added Mabel's Nutty Adventure debuts in stores nationwide February 23

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, is celebrating the release of Disney and Pixar's all-new animated comedy adventure , Hoppers, with a bold, limited-time flavor ahead of the film's release exclusively in theaters March 6. At locations nationwide, collect Yogurtland's limited-edition Hoppers stickers and take a piece of the fun home with you!

Mabel's Nutty Adventure

Beginning February 23 through March 29, Yogurtland guests can dig into No Sugar Added Mabel's Nutty Adventure, a flavor as bold and curious as Mabel herself. The exclusive flavor features Yogurtland's classic No Sugar Added Pecans and Pralines Frozen Yogurt, bursting with toasted pecans and rich butter praline flavor. The flavor blends wholesome ingredients with a playful twist, echoing the fun and adventurous spirit of Hoppers!

"This marks an exciting milestone for Yogurtland as our first-ever movie collaboration with Disney," said Sam Kwon, Head of Project Services & eCommerce at Yogurtland. "We wanted to create a flavor that captures the fun and heart of the movie, giving fans of all ages a tasty reason to hop into the fun."

Guests can visit stores to enjoy Yogurtland's signature customizable experience, pairing Mabel's Nutty Adventure with a variety of toppings, including Adventure Almonds, to make their own creative frozen yogurt masterpiece. Yogurtland joined the fun at a special content creator event, where attendees were among the first to try the limited-time flavor! From swirl-worthy creations to shareable moments, creators helped jump-start the Hoppers excitement—one spoonful at a time.

For more information regarding Yogurtland including locations, please visit yogurtland.com.

About Yogurtland:

Celebrating 20 years of delivering premium frozen yogurt experiences, Yogurtland is the industry-leading frozen yogurt chain that delivers over 200 handcrafted flavors and provides fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Made with real ingredients, Yogurtland creates froyo moments with expansive menu items and offerings, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland creates its one-of-a-kind roster of flavors through its Flavorologists, who are experts in flavor and masters of their craft. With scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe, fans can experience a truly customized frozen dessert. Yogurtland's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, making it fun and easy to enjoy dessert anytime and anywhere. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 220 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurtland.com.

About Disney and Pixar's Hoppers

In Disney and Pixar's all-new animated comedy adventure Hoppers, animal lover Mabel (voice of Piper Curda) seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to 'hop' her consciousness into a life-like robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals. As she uncovers mysteries in the animal world beyond anything she could have imagined, Mabel befriends charismatic beaver King George (voice of Bobby Moynihan) and must rally the entire animal kingdom to face a major, imminent human-threat: smooth-talking local mayor Jerry Generazzo (voice of Jon Hamm). The all-star voice ensemble also features Kathy Najimy, Dave Franco and Meryl Streep. Hoppers is directed by Daniel Chong and produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, with an original score by Mark Mothersbaugh. Special early access screenings begin on Saturday, February 28, ahead of the film's wide release exclusively in theaters on Friday, March 6.

