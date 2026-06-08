Yogurtland Teams Up with Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5" for a Playful Frozen Yogurt Collaboration Ahead of the Film's Theatrical Release on June 19

Three new limited-time flavors, limited collectible in-store giveaways, and exclusive digital content launch June 8

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, today announced a nationwide collaboration with Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5," in theaters June 19. The collaboration celebrates the highly anticipated theatrical release with a limited-time frozen yogurt collection, new collectible merchandise, and immersive fan experiences launching June 8.

Limited-Time Flavor: No Sugar Added Space Ranger Berry Blast

To help bring the world of "Toy Story 5" to life in a deliciously playful way, Yogurtland is introducing three limited-time frozen yogurt creations inspired by the iconic characters and themes from the new film:

No Sugar Added Space Ranger Berry Blast — a cosmic, blueberry blend inspired by Buzz Lightyear

— a cosmic, blueberry blend inspired by Buzz Lightyear No Sugar Added Cowboy Campfire S'mores — a nostalgic campfire-style flavor inspired by Woody and Jessie

— a nostalgic campfire-style flavor inspired by Woody and Jessie Beyond Blueberry S'mores Swirl — a signature swirl inspired by Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear, combining berry brightness with classic s'mores indulgence

Guests can also enjoy an exclusive online-only limited-edition creation, the Galactic Berry Blast, featuring:

No Sugar Added Space Ranger Berry Blast frozen yogurt

frozen yogurt Blueberries and Beyond (fresh blueberry topping)

(fresh blueberry topping) Playtime Strawberries (fresh strawberry topping)

In addition to the new menu items, Yogurtland will roll out a series of in-store activations, including a collectible Yogurtland x Toy Story keychain giveaway available on June 16, June 30, and July 14*.

Participating locations will also feature limited-edition "Toy Story 5"-branded cups featuring the new tech-forward toy, Lilypad and three collectible spoon designs showcasing fan-favorite characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie.

Beginning June 8, fans can access exclusive digital content including downloadable coloring pages, view the official trailer, and explore the "Toy Story 5" online ordering options at yogurtland.com/toystory5.

"'Toy Story' is one of the most beloved storytelling franchises of all time, and this collaboration allows us to bring that sense of imagination and nostalgia into a fun, flavorful experience for guests of all ages," said Sam Kwon, Head of Project Services & eCommerce at Yogurtland. "We're excited to celebrate the countdown to the theatrical release of 'Toy Story 5' with something truly special for fans."

For more information regarding Yogurtland including locations, please visit yogurtland.com.

*Guests will receive a free keychain with every qualifying in-store purchase of $25 or more (before tax) on food or beverage only. Limit one keychain per customer per transaction. While supplies last.

About Yogurtland:

Celebrating 20 years of delivering premium frozen yogurt experiences, Yogurtland is the industry-leading frozen yogurt chain that delivers over 200 handcrafted flavors and provides fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Made with real ingredients, Yogurtland creates froyo moments with expansive menu items and offerings, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland creates its one-of-a-kind roster of flavors through its Flavorologists, who are experts in flavor and masters of their craft. With scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe, fans can experience a truly customized frozen dessert. Yogurtland's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, making it fun and easy to enjoy dessert anytime and anywhere. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 220 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurtland.com.

About Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5"

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5," and this time it's Toy meets Tech. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen), Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same? "Toy Story 5" is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris from a story by Stanton. The film features an original score by Oscar® winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth "Toy Story" feature. "Toy Story 5" is rated PG and releases exclusively in theaters June 19, 2026.

SOURCE Yogurtland