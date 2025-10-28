HOPCo Expands its Musculoskeletal Population Health Program with Humana Partnership and its Arizona Members

HOPCo's unique specialty care platform, empowered with integrated analytics and member engaging digital tools, will align providers and members around clinical best practices and is now available for eligible Humana members receiving musculoskeletal (MSK) care across Arizona.

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), the global leader in integrated MSK value-based care solutions, MSK physician practice management, and specialty care clinically integrated networks, and leading health and well-being company, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), have partnered to add Humana members in Arizona to HOPCo's advanced MSK population health solution. This partnership is designed to advance quality of care and help optimize patient health outcomes for eligible individuals living with musculoskeletal conditions.

HOPCo's proprietary platform, which includes integrated provider and patient digital engagement solutions, a comprehensive evidence-based care delivery infrastructure, and proven value-based care medical economics platform, is being deployed to a growing population of payors and members. HOPCo will use its digitally powered Integrated Care System (ICS) ensuring members with MSK conditions rapidly receive the correct therapies and care management with the most appropriate provider and in the most appropriate setting, all while being guided and monitored by MSK clinical experts adhering to evidence-based protocols through a unique combination of omnichannel in-person, virtual, and hybrid interactions.

Unlike point solutions that often focus on a limited portion of the patient journey, HOPCo's value-based care platform engages members and providers across the entire MSK care continuum at all points of care. The platform utilizes proprietary digital engagement tools including myrecovery ® , to engage members fully upstream with primary care providers (PCPs) as well as with MSK specialists through HOPCo's statewide clinically integrated network (CIN ), the HOPCo Specialty Care Network (HSCN) . HSCN, the only URAC-accredited MSK CIN in the country, has aligned more than 230 MSK specialty physicians across Arizona around clinical best practices, quality incentive metrics, and real-time claims analytics. Further underscoring HOPCo's continued growth of its fully integrated digital solutions, the company recently announced the acquisition of AI-powered digital health leader, Caro Health.

"We continue to see great enthusiasm from payors and risk-bearing entities for HOPCo's proven solutions that engage members and all stakeholders aligning care around evidence-based best practices across all points of the patient journey," said Jason Scalise, MD, Chief Value Officer at HOPCo. "Our dedicated upstream PCP engagement platform combined with our statewide MSK specialty CIN, fully integrated digital engagement tools and sophisticated medical economics and analytics is far more effective than isolated point solutions. It is instead, a solution for every point of care." Additional payors and risk bearing entities in Arizona and across the US have engaged with HOPCo for similar large scale and durable MSK care solutions, he added.

About Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo)

Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo) is the global leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) value-based care, outcomes management, and care transformation. HOPCo partners with physician practices, health systems, payors, and suppliers to implement clinically integrated models that improve quality, reduce variability, and lower the total cost of MSK care.

Through HOPCo Digital, its advanced technology and AI platform, HOPCo is building the most comprehensive solution for practices, ambulatory surgery centers, payors, suppliers, and health systems enabling integrated, data-driven, and patient-centered care. HOPCo's global footprint includes partnerships worldwide, with teams on the ground supporting successful implementations in both emerging and mature healthcare systems and markets.

Visit www.hopco.com to learn more.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook

SOURCE Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company