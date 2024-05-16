HOPE FOR UKRAINE ACHIEVES ACCREDITATION FROM BBB WISE GIVING ALLIANCE

Highlighting Excellence in Leadership, Finances and Mission-Driven Work

ROSELAND, N.J. and LVIV-VYNNYKY, Ukraine, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- By meeting key standards of board oversight, finances, results reporting and fundraising appeals, Hope for Ukraine achieved accreditation by the BBB Wise Giving Alliance. This accreditation signifies that Hope for Ukraine is deserving of donor trust as they are a well-run nonprofit organization.

"Receiving accreditation from the BBB Wise Giving Alliance is a proud moment for us. It reaffirms our dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity and effectiveness in our operations," says Yuriy Boyechko, President of Hope for Ukraine.

The BBB Wise Giving Alliance (BBB WGA) is the nation's only comprehensive charity evaluator, assisting donors in making sound giving decisions. Donors know they can trust a charity if it is accredited by the BBB WGA. Their broad standards go beyond what the law requires and dives deeper than other charity monitoring organizations. Each BBB WGA charity report process involves a rigorous review using 20 holistic BBB Charity Standards, interaction with charity officials about corrective actions needed to address deficiencies, and quality control measures to assure report accuracy. Thousands of charities have reports available to the public at Give.org.

"The public can be assured that every charity evaluation is completed with careful, objective analysis of charity information," says Art Taylor, president, and CEO of the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, "By achieving accreditation, Hope for Ukraine has earned public trust having demonstrated its commitment to sound governance, transparency and achieving its mission."

Hope for Ukraine is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine, with a specific focus on offering humanitarian aid and support to individuals and communities grappling with the challenges of the conflict with Russia. Hope for Ukraine's dedication runs deep, particularly in serving the most vulnerable individuals and families in impoverished communities. It provides essential assistance such as food, medical care, shelter, and educational support to those in need.

To date, Hope for Ukraine has made significant contributions to those in need affected by the war:

82 million meals served.

825 individuals were rescued from the war zone.

52 hospitals/clinics provided with essential medical supplies.

1875 tons of humanitarian aid delivered.

1544 refugees sheltered.

600 children weekly attend after school programs.

The conflict in Ukraine has had devastating effects, especially on its youngest inhabitants. Recent estimates indicate that approximately 3.7 million people have been displaced within the country, with a significant portion being women accompanied by their children. The psychological impact on children growing up in war-torn areas is indescribable. The profound loss and destruction they witness lead to alarmingly high rates of depression and anxiety.

In response to this dire situation, Hope for Ukraine has initiated an after-school arts and crafts program, for approximately 600 children affected by the conflict. This educational endeavor provides a much-needed respite from the harsh realities of war, allowing the children to momentarily escape and begin to heal from the deep emotional wounds inflicted by the ongoing conflict.

ABOUT HOPE FOR UKRAINE

Hope for Ukraine is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (EIN: 81-1401967), passionately committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those affected by the Ukraine crisis. Established with strong dedication in 2016, our mission is rooted in compassion and driven by the vision of a united, resilient, and peaceful Ukraine. Hope For Ukraine is a four-star charity with Charity Navigator and Platinum Transparency Charity with Candid, and it received vetted status from Global Giving. These recognitions underscore our dedication to transparency, accountability, and excellence in supporting those impacted by the Ukraine crisis.

Hope For Ukraine was established with a mission to provide assistance with food, shelter, and education to the needy people in Ukraine. Ever since 2016, we have evolved ourselves and helped people throughout the challenges of the Russian war. The full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 served as a rallying cry for Hope for Ukraine. In the face of hardship, we redirected our efforts to address the urgent needs of those affected by the conflict. Our primary focus shifted to providing food, clothes, shelter, and medical support to people affected by the war. Hope For Ukraine Charity | Donate to Ukraine Charity Site (hfu.org).

BBB Wise Giving Alliance (BBB WGA) is a standards-based charity evaluator that seeks to verify the trustworthiness of nationally-soliciting charities by completing rigorous evaluations based on 20 holistic standards that address charity governance, effectiveness reporting, finances, fund raising, appeal accuracy, and other issues. National charity reports are produced by the BBB WGA and local charity reports are produced by local Better Business Bureaus – all reports are available at Give.org.

