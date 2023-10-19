HOPE Global Forums Announces the Highly Anticipated Return in 2023 with the Theme "Making the Case for Optimism"

News provided by

Operation HOPE, Inc.

19 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Nation's leading non-profit dedicated to financial literacy and economic inclusion assembles world's foremost thought leaders in Atlanta December 10th-12th

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HOPE Global Forums | Annual Meeting (HGF), America's premier annual gathering of thought leaders focused on financial inclusion, announced its return December 10—12, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. Themed "Making the Case for Optimism," the Annual Meeting will take place at the landmark Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, Georgia, where more than 5,000 delegates are expected to attend in person. The 2023 meeting marks HGF's 10th year of impact with commitments to uplift underserved communities through action and increased financial literacy.

Continue Reading
The 10th Annual Global HOPE Forums Annual Meeting Returns in 2023 with the Theme "Making the Case for Optimism" [Pictured L-R] Frank Holland, CNBC, Ed Bastian Delta Air Lines CEO, Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., NAACP Life Member, John Hope Bryant, founder, Chairman & CEO, Operation HOPE, Ambassador Andrew Young.
The 10th Annual Global HOPE Forums Annual Meeting Returns in 2023 with the Theme "Making the Case for Optimism" [Pictured L-R] Frank Holland, CNBC, Ed Bastian Delta Air Lines CEO, Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., NAACP Life Member, John Hope Bryant, founder, Chairman & CEO, Operation HOPE, Ambassador Andrew Young.

The HOPE Global Forums seeks to reimagine the global economy so the benefits and opportunities of free enterprise can be extended to everyone, inspiring and recommitting leaders to their purpose. The overarching concept, "Making the Case for Optimism," encapsulates the spirit of this year's event, highlighting the importance of maintaining a hopeful and forward-looking perspective, particularly in the face of complex global issues.

John Hope Bryant, founder and CEO of Operation HOPE, expressed his enthusiasm for this year's event, saying, "Optimism is not just a state of mind; it's a call to action to be a catalyst for change. In a world full of adversity, we believe the power of optimism can inspire action, innovation, and progress. Our Annual Meeting serves as a dynamic platform for leaders to identify shared values to drive positive transformation in America and across the world."

The HOPE Global Forums 2023 agenda will feature conversations with leaders from government, community, and business sectors including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Open AI CEO Sam Altman, Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla, Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, UPS CEO Carol Tomé, Shopify founder and CEO Tobi Lütke, among others to be announced. Attendees can expect engaging panel discussions, thought-provoking keynotes, and interactive workshops that explore some of the nation's most pressing issues. For a list of all confirmed panelists, click HERE.

"This is a moral moment in our country, so making the case for optimism – for all people – is now more urgent than ever. HOPE Global Forums offers a unique opportunity for collaboration, partnership and knowledge exchange," said HGF Co-Chair, Ambassador Andrew Young. "I'm looking forward to three days of exploring innovative and actionable ideas that can change lives for the better."

Since 2013, over 2,000 commitments have been gathered for new and existing empowerment programs and services, volunteerism and mentorship. These commitments have allowed Operation HOPE to serve more than 4,000,000 youth and adults around the world. All HOPE Global Forum participants are charged to make a HOPE in Action commitment, that will further the Forum's purpose.

2023 HOPE Global Forums' sponsors include Truist, Wells Fargo and Huntington Bank, among others. Click HERE to request an invitation and view the detailed agenda, speaker announcements, and other program updates. Join the conversation on social media platforms using #HGF23.

NOTE TO MEDIA: To request press credentials and media alerts, please click HERE. For access to HGF images, click HERE.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for everyone—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. In 2023, Operation HOPE was named to Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Award for pursuing innovation for good. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed nearly $4 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. Operation HOPE recently received its eighth consecutive 4-star charity rating for fiscal management and commitment to transparency and accountability from the prestigious non-profit evaluator, Charity Navigator. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Join the conversation on social media at @operationHOPE.

Media Contact: Lalohni Campbell, Per/Se Media Group; [email protected]
Event & Sponsorship Contact: Kevin Boucher, Operation HOPE; [email protected]

SOURCE Operation HOPE, Inc.

Also from this source

Operation HOPE Partners with Robinhood to Expand 'The 1865 Project' Nationwide

Operation HOPE Partners with Robinhood to Expand 'The 1865 Project' Nationwide

Operation HOPE today announced that Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood") (NASDAQ: HOOD) is deepening its partnership with the Atlanta-based...
Operation HOPE Announces Expansion of Its Award-Winning One Million Black Businesses Initiative at Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting

Operation HOPE Announces Expansion of Its Award-Winning One Million Black Businesses Initiative at Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting

Operation HOPE today announced a "Commitment to Action" at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Annual Meeting. The commitment will expand its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Education

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.