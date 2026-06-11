Hopewell City Public Schools Expands Mental Health Access and Support for Students

Uwill collaborates with HCPS to offer immediate therapy

and crisis options to students in grades 6 to 12

NATICK, Mass., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopewell City Public Schools (HCPS) today announced a new initiative to provide teletherapy and crisis support to middle and high school students across the division. In collaboration with student mental health solution, Uwill, the program expands mental health support at a time when cost, wait times, and stigma create barriers for many students and families.

"Providing free immediate access to licensed counselors ensures our students receive the help they need without delays or barriers ," said La-Donna Mills, Director of Student Services. "This partnership strengthens our ability to support student well-being before concerns become crises."

This partnership builds on existing school and community resources to expand mental health support for students in grades 6 through 12 at the district's two participating schools. Through Uwill, students can schedule same-day appointments with licensed counselors, with availability during the day, at night, and during school breaks. Students can choose therapists based on their unique needs and preferences, including language and cultural background, using Uwill's innovative matching platform. Students also have access to a direct crisis connection with a licensed therapist 24/7/365 when urgent help is needed. Support is provided at no cost to students or their families. Even during the summer months, students have access to Uwill support. The districtwide program is an extension of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's Right Help, Right Now community-based mental health initiative designed to ensure Virginians receive immediate behavioral health support before, during, and after a crisis.

Virginia ranks 48th lowest in the country for youth access to mental health care. Meanwhile, nearly 40% of Virginia high school students report persistent sadness or hopelessness. School-based mental health staff across the state have also reported significant increases in student anxiety and depression.

"This initiative reflects a growing understanding that student-centered mental health support is essential to academic and personal success," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "We're proud to help Hopewell City Public Schools remove barriers to care and ensure every student can access the help they need whenever they need it."

Founded in 2020, Uwill partners with more than 500 colleges and 200 K12 schools in all 50 states and 20 countries. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform built around immediacy, choice, and access without barriers. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, prescription management, on-demand medical care, basic needs assistance, wellness programming, realtime data, and support.

About Uwill: Uwill attributes its success to supporting every single student as quickly as possible and is the leading mental health and wellness solution for schools. In 2025, Uwill was recognized as the #79 fastest growing private company in the US by Inc, its second consecutive year in the top 100 (#27 in 2024). Uwill also ranked as the #2 fastest growing company in the state of Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal in 2026 (#1 in 2025) and the #32 fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte (#18 in 2024). As the most cost-effective way to enhance a school's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 500+ colleges and K12 districts worldwide, including Salem City Public Schools, Rutgers University, Dartmouth College, University of Michigan, Northeastern University, Phillips Academy Andover, and Virginia Beach City Public Schools. For more information, visit uwill.com.

Contact:

Brett Silk

[email protected]

SOURCE Uwill, Inc