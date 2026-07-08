Mississippi State University Supports Student Mental Health and Wellness with New Partnership

MSU partners with Uwill to offer crisis support and wellness for students

NATICK, Mass., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mississippi State University today announced a partnership with Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, to complement existing campus resources with immediate trauma support and on-demand wellness programming. Selected through a competitive process, Uwill provides students experiencing a mental health crisis with a direct connection to a licensed therapist who can assess risk, de-escalate situations, and connect students with appropriate support. In addition, students have access to wellness programming designed to support focused on mental health, stress management, mindfulness, resilience, and personal well-being.

"At Mississippi State, we are committed to making sure students have the support they need to thrive academically, personally and emotionally," said Regina Hyatt, Vice President for Student Affairs at MSU. "This partnership with Uwill will be a great addition to our amazing Student Counseling Services staff to ensure our students have resources available whenever and wherever they need them. By adding another layer of support, we are helping students build resilience, navigate challenges and succeed both inside and outside the classroom."

Recent survey data shows that 90% of adults believe the country is facing a mental health crisis. While 42% of college students have expressed the need for help with mental health difficulties in the last year, more than 60% have never received counseling or therapy.

"All students deserve access to mental health support that reflects the realities of their lives and the challenges they face," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "We are proud to partner with Mississippi State University to provide students with immediate and accessible crisis support and wellness resources, helping to ensure they have support available whenever they need it."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform built around immediacy, choice, and access without barriers. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, prescription management, on-demand medical care, basic needs assistance, wellness programming, realtime data, and support. Uwill serves more than 4 million students at 500+ colleges and K12 districts worldwide including Iowa State University, University Of Connecticut, City College of San Francisco, and Bridgewater State University.

About Uwill: Uwill attributes its success to supporting every single student as quickly as possible and is the leading mental health and wellness solution for schools. In 2025, Uwill was recognized as the #79 fastest growing private company in the US according to Inc, its second consecutive year in the top 100 (#27 in 2024). Uwill also ranked as the #2 fastest growing company in the state of Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal in 2026 (#1 in 2025) and the #32 fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte (#18 in 2024). As the most cost-effective way to enhance a school's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 500+ colleges and K12 districts worldwide, including Rutgers University, Dartmouth College, University of Michigan, Northeastern University, Phillips Academy Andover, and Virginia Beach City Public Schools. For more information, visit uwill.com.

Contact:

Brett Silk

[email protected]

SOURCE Uwill, Inc