Sherrill Administration Extends Mental Health Partnership to Bolster Support for New Jersey College Students

State of New Jersey's partnership with Uwill has delivered more than 114,000 teletherapy sessions for students across 45 institutions

TRENTON, N.J., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE) today announced that the free, unlimited teletherapy and on-demand wellness programming for college students statewide will continue for the 2026-27 academic year, demonstrating the commitment of the Sherrill Administration to provide mental health resources for New Jersey communities. The program, offered in partnership with Uwill, reaches students across 45 of the State's participating colleges and universities. Since April 2023, it has delivered 114,537 therapy sessions to 23,295 students, making New Jersey's investment one of the most far-reaching college mental health efforts in the nation.

"My Administration is committed to ensuring New Jersey's children and young adults have access to the mental health tools and resources they need to thrive. We are seeing that young people across our country are facing an unprecedented mental health crisis, and our college students are no exception," said Governor Mikie Sherrill. "Our students shouldn't have to struggle alone. By extending New Jersey's partnership, we're ensuring students continue to benefit from quick and free access to licensed mental health counselors and investing in the success of the bright talent that will shape New Jersey's future."

Students will maintain access to immediate support throughout this summer and the upcoming academic year. Those enrolling at a participating New Jersey college this fall are encouraged to sign up on Uwill's platform using their college email.

"Strengthening mental health is a critical priority of the Sherrill Administration, from our students in K–12 classrooms to the adults navigating college and entering the workforce. Extending this partnership reaffirms New Jersey's commitment to supporting our students and families," said Acting Secretary of Higher Education Margo Chaly. "Today's college students are balancing academics, jobs and family responsibilities, and they deserve support that is accessible and flexible. This partnership delivers that by reaching students beyond standard office hours and beyond campus, wherever and whenever they need help."

A 2025 Gallup study found that one in three students nationwide considers stopping college, with 49 percent citing emotional stress and 41 percent citing personal mental health reasons.

The Governor has made it a priority to protect the health and safety of young people across the state, and to lower costs for New Jersey families. By complementing services of on-campus counseling centers, the partnership has expanded mental health care access and support, including for students who have historically faced barriers to care:

Nearly 34,000 therapy sessions took place during school breaks, when campus counseling centers are typically closed.

Thirty-one percent of therapy sessions occurred after-hours and on weekends.

Based on average insurance co-pay rates for therapy, New Jersey students saved an estimated $2.3 million to $5.7 million in out-of-pocket costs over three years.

"New Jersey's commitment to student mental health continues to set a national standard and this extension ensures that work continues under Governor Sherrill's leadership," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "Today's students need support that is immediate, accessible, and responsive to the complexity of their lives. We are proud to deliver that to New Jersey students, and grateful to Governor Sherrill, Acting Secretary Chaly, and our partners at all 45 institutions for making it possible."

To learn more, read the latest program impact fact sheet.

About OSHE: The New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education (OSHE) is the state agency responsible for institution licensure, developing higher education policy and coordinating statewide programs. OSHE collaborates to make college more affordable, to support institutions in serving students, and to expand pathways that strengthen New Jersey's workforce. Learn more at nj.gov/highereducation.

About Uwill: Uwill attributes its success to supporting every single student as quickly as possible and is the leading mental health and wellness solution for schools. In 2025, Uwill was recognized as the #79 fastest growing private company in the US according to Inc, its second consecutive year in the top 100 (#27 in 2024). Uwill also ranked as the #2 fastest growing company in the state of Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal in 2026 (#1 in 2025) and the #32 fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte (#18 in 2024). As the most cost-effective way to enhance a school's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 500+ colleges and K12 districts worldwide, including Dartmouth College, University of Michigan, Northeastern University, University of California - Berkeley, Phillips Academy Andover, and Virginia Beach City Public Schools. For more information, visit uwill.com.

To learn more, read the latest program impact fact sheet.

Contact:

Brett Silk

[email protected]

SOURCE Uwill, Inc