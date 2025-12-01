HOPPR and Ferrum Health to Bring a Full Foundation Model Development Suite to Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrum Health announces a strategic partnership with HOPPR to advance secure, collaborative innovation for AI development for healthcare. By uniting Ferrum's enterprise-grade AI Governance Suite with HOPPR AI Foundry, the partnership empowers developers to build, customize, validate, integrate, and manage their own AI applications. Crucially, this can all be done in a secure and compliant environment designed for ongoing performance monitoring and scale.

As foundation models transform AI development, health systems are increasingly focused on creating models that align with their data and workflows without the complexity or cost of building their own infrastructure. The Ferrum and HOPPR partnership provides this framework to accelerate responsible innovation.

A Connected, End-to-End Stack for Building and Managing AI Solutions

Ferrum and HOPPR will jointly offer an integrated suite that includes:

Foundation model development tooling purpose-built for healthcare

Model training, fine-tuning, and evaluation frameworks

Seamless deployment into Ferrum's governance layer , with real-time performance monitoring, drift detection, safety checks, and impact measurement

Through the alignment of HOPPR's model-building expertise with Ferrum's secure and scalable platform, health systems can accelerate the development, customization, validation, and integration of AI applications in a controlled environment. Advancing Secure and Scalable AI Development in Healthcare

"The next phase of clinical AI isn't just about deploying point solutions. It's about enabling health systems to build confidently," said Ken Ko, CTO and Co-founder of Ferrum Health. "HOPPR brings world-class foundation model tooling that unlocks that capability, and Ferrum provides the infrastructure to ensure these models are reliable and operational in real-world settings."

"Health systems want AI models that reflect their unique data and workflows," said Khan Siddiqui, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of HOPPR. "Together with Ferrum, we're providing the tools to create and adapt these models efficiently, without requiring a dedicated research lab or large machine learning team."

A Scalable, Measurable Approach to Clinical AI

The combined offering allows health systems to:

Build new foundation models or fine-tune existing ones

Run controlled validations

Compare vendor and internally developed models side by side

Maintain full governance across data, models, and outcomes

Scale AI confidently, with centralized oversight

About Ferrum Health

Ferrum Health connects AI insights across service lines, turning fragmented deployments into enterprise clinical intelligence. Our vendor-neutral suite validates and monitors clinical AI models within a health system's owned, secure environment. Organizations use Ferrum to deploy models faster, validate performance objectively, and maintain complete visibility across their AI portfolio. Backed by $31 million in funding, including a Series A led by Foundry, serving over 500 care sites globally.

