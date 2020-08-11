Horace Anderson calls for change after his special needs teenage son Lorenzo Anderson was fatally shot and killed at the no cop "Chop Zone" in Seattle on June 20, 2020

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High-profile personal injury attorney Evan M. Oshan of Oshan and Associates is representing Horace Anderson and advocating a petition for change following the tragic death of his son Lorenzo Anderson.

The City of Seattle allowed the existence of the Capital Hill Occupied Protest; "Chop Zone" for approximately one month, therefore, creating unsafe, dangerous and lawless environment.

The area established on June 8, 2020 after George Floyd's death consisted of six city blocks in the Capital Hill area.

Protesters called the zone a no-cop zone after the Seattle Police Department (SPD) boarded up and left its East Precinct building.

In the early hours of June 20, 2020 Lorenzo Anderson was shot. Medical personnel failed to provide life-saving assistance.

Lorenzo Anderson bled for approximately 20 minutes before a bystander transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is unclear when or where he actually died.

The father; Horace Anderson was not notified by authorities of his son's death.

The father; Horace Anderson was not allowed to see and identify the body of his son Lorenzo for approximately a week.

Capital Hill Occupied Protest; "Chop Zone" was dismantled on July 1, 2020. (approximately two weeks after Lorenzo's death).

After Lorenzo's tragic death and prior to dismantling the area other shootings and deaths occurred.

The City of Seattle had knowledge of the chaos, dangerous and unacceptable situation the Chop Zone created.

The protests sparked by George Floyd's death have continued and now the country is torn between those that want to DEFUND the police and those that want to DEFEND the police.

According to attorney Evan M. Oshan; Horace Anderson has launched a petition in honor of his late son named "Bridge the Gap". The goal is to bridge the gap between those who want to DEFUND the police and those who want to DEFEND the police. Bridge the Gap will be composed of law-abiding citizens of the community who will work with law enforcement to establish neighborhood watch and safe zones.

Oshan goes on, "if we do not build bridges we risk falling into the abyss."

"A just society requires justice."

Due to COVID-19 interviews with Horace Anderson and his attorney will be conducted online

