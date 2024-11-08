Horatio Celebrates Exceptional 2024 Achievements in BPO Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio, the modern outsourcing company revolutionizing CX services, is proud to announce key achievements that highlight their commitment to excellence in the BPO industry.

In 2024, Horatio ranked #1 in its sector and #3 in the Dominican Republic by Mercado Media Network's Best Place To Work. The company also came in #8 for gender equality, #7 for promotions (441 in the past year), and #9 for job creation for adding 292 new positions and contributing to the local economy.

In line with their commitment to deliver exceptional service, Horatio is also pleased to highlight their partnership with ClassWallet, which recently received the J.D. Power Recognition for providing an "Outstanding Customer Service Experience" for phone support to its customers.

"Horatio's partnership has been instrumental in ClassWallet's pursuit and achievement of the 2023 JD Power Certified Customer Service Award for phone support. Their highly dedicated agents consistently demonstrate a strong customer focus and an unwavering commitment to excellence. We truly value their contributions to our success," said Jarvous Freeman, Vice President of Operations at ClassWallet.

"Research shows that improving CX is closely tied to revenue growth for businesses in all industries. As the company reflects on these achievements, Horatio remains focused on driving innovation, fostering growth, and delivering a human experience to its clients and customers," said Jose Herrera, Horatio Co-Founder and CEO. "This accolade showcases the effectiveness of our collaboration and our shared dedication to excellence in customer satisfaction," added Alex Ross, Horatio Co-Founder and COO.

Horatio's remarkable growth in 2024 – with the expansion and opening of new offices in the region – is testament to their innovative approach to customer experience. By combining cutting-edge technology with personalized agent support, they empower American companies in SaaS, EdTech, and banking to thrive. Horatio's offices are designed for flexibility and collaboration, all aimed at supporting employee well-being and to redefine the call center experience.

For more information about Horatio please visit hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio @HireHoratiord.

About Horatio:

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. As seen on Forbes, and Bloomberg, Horatio was named #354 on the 2024's Inc 5000 list for the second consecutive year. Headquartered in New York City, Horatio has offshore offices in Bogota, Colombia, Santo Domingo and Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Contact

Catherine Cuello-Fuente

[email protected]

SOURCE Horatio