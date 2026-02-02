Horatio Doubles Down on Healthcare With the Launch of HoratioHX, a Human-Centered Experience Platform Built for Compliant Care at Scale

The leading Latin American CX hub introduces a next-generation platform combining healthcare-trained talent, AI-enabled operations, and robust regulatory infrastructure for modern healthtech and provider organizations

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio , the modern customer experience and business process outsourcing company, today announced the launch of HoratioHX , a next-generation healthcare operations services designed to help healthcare organizations scale patient support, administrative operations, and revenue cycle management—while maintaining rigorous standards for compliance and patient care.

Horatio CFO Jared Karson, COO Alex Ross and CEO Jose Herrera

HoratioHX brings together Horatio's global, white-glove CX teams with a healthcare-specific intelligence layer that includes HIPAA-compliant workflows, AI-assisted triage, regulatory documentation handling, and industry-trained talent. Horatio is ISO/IEC 27001 certified, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of information security and validating that its people, processes, and systems are built to protect sensitive healthcare data, privacy, and trust. The platform was built to address the growing operational complexity facing telehealth platforms, digital diagnostics companies, women's health startups, behavioral health providers, and multi-state healthcare networks.

Horatio itself has demonstrated strong growth as a modern customer experience and outsourcing partner for digital-native brands. In 2024, the company nearly doubled its global workforce, growing from approximately 1,600 to nearly 3,000 employees across the U.S. and Latin America to meet rising demand in regulated and high-growth sectors. This momentum earned Horatio a spot on Inc. Magazine's 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies (No. 1,168), along with multiple regional growth recognitions, including No. 27 on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Northeast ranking.

"Healthcare is deeply personal for me," said Jose Herrera, Co-Founder and CEO of Horatio. "My father is a pediatrician and my mother is a biotechnician, and I grew up seeing firsthand how hard it is to deliver great care while managing everything behind the scenes. With HoratioHX, we're pairing the compassion that defines healthcare with the operational rigor and precision that modern healthcare organizations need to scale."

As healthcare companies grow, they face increasing pressure to deliver fast, seamless patient experiences while navigating strict regulatory requirements, staffing shortages, and rising operational costs. Horatio HX was designed to meet those challenges head-on by combining human empathy with intelligent automation.

Key capabilities of HoratioHX include:

Patient Support & Scheduling : Healthcare-trained teams manage patient inquiries, intake, and scheduling with accuracy, empathy, and compliance-first workflows built into every interaction.

: Healthcare-trained teams manage patient inquiries, intake, and scheduling with accuracy, empathy, and compliance-first workflows built into every interaction. RCM Services, Insurance, & Billing : End-to-end revenue cycle management support including insurance verification, claims processing, coding, and billing, delivered through fully compliant healthcare operations.

: End-to-end revenue cycle management support including insurance verification, claims processing, coding, and billing, delivered through fully compliant healthcare operations. Clinical & Operational Support : Administrative and operational coordination for telehealth, diagnostics, and provider networks, enabling care teams to scale efficiently without compromising standards or patient trust.

: Administrative and operational coordination for telehealth, diagnostics, and provider networks, enabling care teams to scale efficiently without compromising standards or patient trust. AI-Enhanced Healthcare Operations: Intelligent tools for predictive staffing, sentiment analysis, and workflow automation that increase efficiency while preserving the human experience at the center of care.

Since its founding in 2018, Horatio has rapidly expanded its footprint beyond the U.S., with offices in New York City, Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic), Bogotá (Colombia), and Santiago (Chile), and an additional location opening in Honduras in 2026. This growth has significantly strengthened Horatio's presence across the U.S. and Latin America while contributing to regional economic development. In 2024, the company scaled its workforce substantially, adding hundreds of roles across key markets, and earned top recognition for workplace excellence, including a #1 ranking in its sector and multiple "Best Places to Work" honors. Strategic partnerships with platforms such as Zendesk and Kustomer, alongside AI-powered service integrations, continue to position Horatio HX to scale sophisticated CX operations for healthcare and other high-growth verticals.

Horatio HX is available immediately and is currently supporting healthcare clients across telehealth, diagnostics, fertility and women's health, behavioral health, and healthtech SaaS. For more information on Horatio, please visit hx.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio.

About Horatio

Horatio is the trusted partner in customer service, back office, and business process optimization for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises. Horatio is ISO/IEC 27001 certified, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of information security for fintech and healthtech partners entrusted with sensitive data. The certification validates that Horatio's people, processes, and systems are designed to protect data, privacy, and trust. Horatio ranked #18 on Inc. Magazine's list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast Region in 2024 and #1 in its sector on Mercado Media Network's Best Places to Work. With offices in New York City, Santo Domingo, and Bogotá, Horatio is committed to innovation, employee well-being, and regional growth.

Media contact: Catherine Cuello-Fuente at [email protected]

SOURCE Horatio