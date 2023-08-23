Horatio CEO and Co-Founder, Jose Herrera, Wins Customer Service Executive Of the Year in 2023's International Business Awards®

New York-based customer service company Horatio was awarded the Silver Stevie® Award in The 20th Annual International Business Awards®

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Business Awards® have revealed that Jose Herrera, CEO and Co-Founder of Horatio, the modern customer service company disrupting CX, has been named their 2023 Customer Service Executive of the Year in this year's prestigious Stevie Awards®. The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories and Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July of 2023. 

"Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year's class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet," said Stevie Awards President, Maggie Miller. "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements, and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October."

"I am humbled to be named 2023's Customer Service Executive Year by this year's International Business Awards® and thank them for this honor," said Jose Herrera, Horatio CEO and co-founder. "This distinction is attributed to our incredible team at Horatio, and their hard work each and every day to reimagine and transform the CX industry at large."

For details on the International Business Awards® and the lists of 2023 Stevie Award® winners including Horatio, please visit here. For more general information on Horatio please visit www.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio @HireHoratiord.

About Horatio:

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. Launched in 2020, Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in the Dominican Republic and Colombia serving 100+ U.S. clients with a growing employee base of 1,400 bilingual agents. As seen on Inc., Bloomberg, and Forbes.

