Horatio CEO and Co-Founder, Jose Herrera, Wins Customer Service Executive Of the Year in 2024's International Business Awards®

New York-based customer service company Horatio was awarded the Bronze Stevie® Award in The 21st Annual International Business Awards®

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Business Awards® named Jose Herrera, CEO and Co-Founder of Horatio, the modern outsourcing company disrupting CX and outsourcing services, their 2024 Customer Service Executive of the Year in this year's prestigious Stevie Awards®. This is the second consecutive year that Herrera has been honored with this award, having been recognized with this distinction as a Silver medalist in 2023.

"We've long considered The International Business Awards to be the 'Olympics for the workplace,' and this year's competition is the best-ever proof of that," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements."

"I am honored to once again be named Customer Service Executive Year by the prestigious International Business Awards®," said Jose Herrera, Horatio CEO and co-founder. "This past year was one of major change and transformation at Horatio as we expanded our CX services and grew our team with new offices in Latin America. We thank the International Business Awards® for recognizing our team's growth and determination in charting a new way of outsourcing for our valued clients."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. The 2024 IBAs received entries from organizations in 62 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

For details on the International Business Awards® and the lists of 2024 Stevie Award® winners including Horatio, please visit here. For more general information on Horatio please visit www.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio @HireHoratiord.

About Horatio:

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. Launched in 2020, Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in the Dominican Republic and Colombia serving 100+ U.S. clients with a growing employee base of 1,400 bilingual agents. As seen on Inc., Bloomberg, and Forbes.

Contact

Carly Wienner

[email protected]

SOURCE Horatio