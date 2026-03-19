Horatio's Fourth Annual Client Summit Explores the Balance Between AI and Human Expertise in CX

MIAMI, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio , the modern outsourcing company reshaping CX and the BPO industry, hosted its fourth annual Client Summit in Santo Domingo . The multi-day event brought together leaders from fintech, healthcare, and e-commerce to explore augmented intelligence and the growing role of the AI Orchestrator in business. Through executive panels and workshops, attendees examined AI-driven workflows, shifting consumer expectations, and how high-growth companies leverage Horatio's "Human-in-the-Loop" model to build world-class support organizations. Keynote speaker Sahil Bloom delivered a talk on the five types of wealth, challenging leaders to rethink success and design their work and lives with intention.

This year's summit also marked the launch of HoratioHX , the company's new platform designed to help modern companies build scalable, technology-enabled customer experience operations by combining automation, AI-driven workflows, and a human-first service model. As part of its regional expansion, Horatio also announced the launch of operations in Honduras, strengthening its presence across Latin America and expanding access to the region's growing pool of bilingual talent.

"We are proud of the success of this year's summit, which reflects our broader mission to shape the future of customer experience," said Jose Herrera, CEO and Co-Founder of Horatio. "Latin America is not just an outsourcing destination—it is a thriving hub of talent, innovation, and economic growth."

"The summit discussions reaffirmed Horatio's mission to blend technology with a human-first approach, delivering solutions that prioritize both client satisfaction and employee engagement," said Alex Ross, COO and Co-Founder of Horatio.

The summit also highlighted Horatio's employee-centric culture, a key differentiator in the industry. Its offices feature state-of-the-art facilities, including bilingual daycare, catered meals, and fitness spaces—investments that have helped drive employee satisfaction well above industry averages.

As Horatio expands across Latin America, the company remains focused on setting new benchmarks in customer experience while fostering economic opportunity and professional growth throughout the region. For more information on Horatio, please visit hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio.

About Horatio

Horatio is the trusted partner in customer service, back office, and business process optimization for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises. Horatio is ISO/IEC 27001 certified, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of information security for fintech and healthtech partners entrusted with sensitive data. The certification validates that Horatio's people, processes, and systems are designed to protect data, privacy, and trust. Horatio ranked #18 on Inc. Magazine's list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast Region in 2024 and #1 in its sector on Mercado Media Network's Best Places to Work. With offices in New York City, Santo Domingo, Honduras, and Bogotá, Horatio is committed to innovation, employee well-being, and regional growth.

Media contact: Catherine Cuello-Fuente at [email protected]

SOURCE Horatio