Horatio Honored As Dual Winners STEVIE® AWARD WINNER In 2024 Stevie® Awards For Sales & Customer Service

New York-based CX company, Horatio is honored as a silver medal recipient of the Customer Service Leader of the Year and bronze medal winner for Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year in the 18th annual Stevie® Awards

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio , the customer service outsourcing company disrupting the industry at large, has been named one of 2024's STEVIE® award winners in the 18th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Horatio received a bronze award in the category of Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year. Horatio CEO and Co-Founder, Jose Herrera , was awarded the silver medal for the 2024 Customer Service Leader of the Year.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service recognize the achievements of premiere sales, customer service, and call center professionals worldwide. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year's competition.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by this distinguished panel," said Horatio COO and Co-Founder Alex Ross . "These recognitions are a testament to the entire Horatio team, and our growth in new divisions such as trust and safety and content moderation over the past year. Thank you to the Stevie® awards for recognizing our team with these awards."

Horatio was founded in 2018 by three former Columbia Business School classmates, CEO Jose Herrera , COO Alex Ross and CFO Jared Karson . From 2022 to 2023 the Horatio staff has increased forty percent and they have expanded their footprint in Latin America by growing operations in the Dominican Republic and a new office in Bogota, Colombia. Horatio recently expanded their services to include trust and safety as well as content moderation consultation for their wide-range of clientele, who are largely based in North America.

About Horatio:

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. As seen on INC , Forbes, and Bloomberg , and a 2023 Inc 5000 winner (placing at 107). Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in Santo Domingo, Santiago, Dominican Republic and Colombia. For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio or @HireHoratiord.

