Horatio Ranks # 18 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

News provided by

Horatio

27 Feb, 2024, 13:27 ET

New York-based customer service company Horatio places on Inc. Magazine''s Prestigious List for the second year in a row

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Horatio, the modern customer service company that is disrupting CX, is ranked # 18 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast List. The annual list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses. This is the second year in a row that Horatio has ranked on the Inc Regionals list.

"We are thrilled that the Horatio team is being honored for their innovative CX work in 2023," said Alex Ross, Horatio Co-Founder and COO. "We are committed to drastically improving the customer experience for our partners and for the sector at large. We couldn't be happier that our achievements in doing so are being recognized by Inc. Magazine," he added. 

"Our team is our biggest differentiator when it comes to outstanding customer experience. This consecutive recognition by Inc. is a testament to our innovative and personalized approach to CX and we couldn't be prouder of each member of Horatio," said Jared Karson, Horatio Co-Founder and CFO.

Horatio was co-founded in 2018 by three former Columbia Business School classmates, CEO Jose Herrera, COO Alex Ross and CFO Jared Karson. Horatio serves the next-generation of digitally native clients in a variety of sectors including e-commerce, healthtech, technology, hospitality, and fintech. Horatio recently expanded their New York City headquarters to an international footprint that includes two offices in the Dominican Republic (one is 120,000 square feet) as well as an office in Bogota, Colombia, to better serve the American and Latin American markets.

For more information on Horatio please visit www.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio @HireHoratiord.

About Horatio:

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. As seen on INC, Forbes, and Bloomberg, and the recipient of the 2022 Customer Contact Week Next Generation Leaders Award. Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in Santo Domingo and Santiago, Dominican Republic. For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com.

Contact
Carly Wienner
[email protected]

SOURCE Horatio

News Releases in Similar Topics

