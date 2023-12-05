Horatio Named to Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business Annual List

News provided by

Horatio

05 Dec, 2023, 08:17 ET

New York-Based Customer Service Company Horatio Was Named a Winner in the Category of Business Services For General Excellence

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed that Horatio, the modern customer service company disrupting CX, was named one of Inc.'s 2023 Bust in Business, in the category of Business Services (General Excellence). The list recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, industries, environment, or society as a whole.

"Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole," remarked Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world to determine the 2023 winners. Eric Hagerman also noted that the "applicant pool was extremely competitive [for this year's winners] – "a huge success for the 215 honored in the list's fourth year."

"We are extremely honored to be named on Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List," said Alex Ross, Horatio COO and co-founder. "Horatio strives and prides itself in not only advancing the CX sector but also making sure that we make a positive impact on our community."

"Horatio believes that the art of customer service extends beyond their clients and services," added Jose Herrera, Horatio CEO and co-founder. "We are grateful to Inc. for naming us a 2023 Best in Business winner and proud of the Horatio team for their collective work in striving to bring positivity to the world at large."

For the full list of 2023 Inc. winners, please visit here and for more information on Horatio please visit www.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio @HireHoratioRD.

About Horatio:
Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. Launched in 2020, Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in the Dominican Republic and Colombia serving 100+ U.S. clients with a growing employee base of 1,400 bilingual agents. As seen on Inc., Bloomberg, and Forbes.

Contact
Carly Wienner
[email protected]

SOURCE Horatio

Also from this source

New York-based Horatio hosts the Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Peña de Antuña, at their newly constructed 130,000 square foot headquarters in Santo Domingo

New York-based Horatio hosts the Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Peña de Antuña, at their newly constructed 130,000 square foot headquarters in Santo Domingo

Horatio, the customer service revolutionizing CX and BPOs, today hosted the Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Peña de Antuña, at their ...

Horatio Named as an Inc. Magazine 2023 Power Partner Honoree

Inc. Business Media has revealed that Horatio, the global customer service company revolutionizing CX, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine's 2023...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.