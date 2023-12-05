Horatio Named to Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business Annual List

New York-Based Customer Service Company Horatio Was Named a Winner in the Category of Business Services For General Excellence

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed that Horatio , the modern customer service company disrupting CX, was named one of Inc.'s 2023 Bust in Business , in the category of Business Services (General Excellence). The list recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, industries, environment, or society as a whole.

"Being named to the Best in Business list is a rare and special honor. These honorees demonstrate the foresight, caring, and dedication to prioritize positive impact—impact on their community, on their industry and the environment, and even on society as a whole," remarked Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world to determine the 2023 winners. Eric Hagerman also noted that the "applicant pool was extremely competitive [for this year's winners] – "a huge success for the 215 honored in the list's fourth year."

"We are extremely honored to be named on Inc.'s 2023 Best in Business List," said Alex Ross, Horatio COO and co-founder. "Horatio strives and prides itself in not only advancing the CX sector but also making sure that we make a positive impact on our community."

"Horatio believes that the art of customer service extends beyond their clients and services," added Jose Herrera, Horatio CEO and co-founder. "We are grateful to Inc. for naming us a 2023 Best in Business winner and proud of the Horatio team for their collective work in striving to bring positivity to the world at large."

For the full list of 2023 Inc. winners, please visit here and for more information on Horatio please visit www.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio @HireHoratioRD.

About Horatio:

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. Launched in 2020, Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in the Dominican Republic and Colombia serving 100+ U.S. clients with a growing employee base of 1,400 bilingual agents. As seen on Inc., Bloomberg, and Forbes.

