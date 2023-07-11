Horatio Partners with Loris to Strengthen the Customer-Agent Connection

Horatio's team of 1,500 bilingual agents will use Loris to keep revolutionizing the CX industry

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio , the customer service company behind viral e-commerce and rapidly-growing tech companies, today announced it partnered with Loris to keep advancing customer service and BPOs. Loris is the AI platform that equips CX leaders with real-time intelligence to proactively identify and resolve emerging threats from customers that can impact revenue and brand reputation.

"We are always looking for our team of agents to feel empowered and confident. By incorporating Loris' innovative technology, our team will now have better access to world class NLP analytics and data so that we can further understand our clients' customer's needs and preferences," notes Alex Ross , Horatio COO and co-founder.

"Loris exists to empower humans by leveraging AI to create CX magic. We're excited to help transform Horatio and expand our vision of improving the quality of customer conversations across the globe using the latest cutting edge technology," added Etie Hertz, CEO of Loris.

Horatio believes that while human agents are still best equipped to handle nuanced and sensitive CX interactions, AI-powered tools can increase both the speed and, in some cases, the preciseness of certain BPO processes. Loris enables advanced NLP-powered conversational analysis, thereby improving overall customer interactions and outcomes, while maintaining Horatio's core ethos of human interactions first.

In 2023, Horatio ranked number eight on Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in the Northeast. For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio .

About Horatio:

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. Launched in 2020, Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in the Dominican Republic and Colombia.

About Loris:

Loris is a real-time intelligence layer for customer service and support teams to ensure agents say the right thing at the right time. Unlike bots and other AI solutions, Loris combines both human and machine learning to surface insights in 100% of conversations in real-time and improve quality to drive the best outcomes across every customer interaction. Loris partners with the world's fastest growing brands to materially reduce churn and boost LTV, all while lowering the costs of conversations.

