Horatio Ranked No. 1 Customer Contact Center in the Dominican Republic by Revista Mercado

News provided by

Horatio

27 Jul, 2023, 09:57 ET

Horatio is recognized as the leading Customer Contact Center in the Dominican Republic and the 13th "Best Company to Work For" based on a comprehensive study conducted by the popular publication

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio, the customer service outsourcing company behind viral e-commerce, fintech, and celebrity-backed brands, has been named the best Customer Contact center to work for in the Dominican Republic by Revista Mercado.

Horatio, which recently expanded its operations with a state-of-art office in Santo Domingo received this recognition after Revista Mercado completed a study to measure the prestige of companies in all sectors in the Dominican Republic - specifically evaluating innovation, quality of service, and overall employee experience. Horatio ranked as the top Customer Contact center in the nation and the 13th overall Best Company to Work For. This is the third consecutive year that Horatio has been recognized by Revista Mercado's survey. 

"Our country has always set the bar high for service-driven companies. It is gratifying that the Horatio team is being recognized for revolutionizing industry standards by offering a new type of CX experience for our clients," said Horatio CEO and co-founder, Jose Herrera.

"At Horatio, we strive to innovate the Customer Experience sector in Latin America and North America. We are proud to be on the forefront of redefining what quality CX entails and thank Mercado for acknowledging our progress in doing so," noted Horatio COO and co-founder, Alex Ross.

The company announced during the summer of 2023 it would expand its operations to Colombia to keep extending its reach and capabilities in the region. Additionally, Horatio announced plans to to extend the range of services they offer clientele beyond bespoke CX support - including further investments in their Trust and Safety and Content Moderation services.

In 2023, Horatio ranked number eight on Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in the Northeast. For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com or @HireHoratio.

About Horatio:
Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. As seen on INC, Forbes, and Bloomberg. Launched in 2020, Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in the Dominican Republic and Colombia.

Contact
Carly Wienner
[email protected]

SOURCE Horatio

Also from this source

Horatio Partners with Loris to Strengthen the Customer-Agent Connection

New York-based Horatio CX announces it will expand office footprint to Bogota, Colombia by Summer 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.