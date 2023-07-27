Horatio Ranked No. 1 Customer Contact Center in the Dominican Republic by Revista Mercado

Horatio is recognized as the leading Customer Contact Center in the Dominican Republic and the 13th "Best Company to Work For" based on a comprehensive study conducted by the popular publication

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio , the customer service outsourcing company behind viral e-commerce, fintech, and celebrity-backed brands, has been named the best Customer Contact center to work for in the Dominican Republic by Revista Mercado .

Horatio, which recently expanded its operations with a state-of-art office in Santo Domingo received this recognition after Revista Mercado completed a study to measure the prestige of companies in all sectors in the Dominican Republic - specifically evaluating innovation, quality of service, and overall employee experience. Horatio ranked as the top Customer Contact center in the nation and the 13th overall Best Company to Work For. This is the third consecutive year that Horatio has been recognized by Revista Mercado's survey.

"Our country has always set the bar high for service-driven companies. It is gratifying that the Horatio team is being recognized for revolutionizing industry standards by offering a new type of CX experience for our clients," said Horatio CEO and co-founder, Jose Herrera.

"At Horatio, we strive to innovate the Customer Experience sector in Latin America and North America. We are proud to be on the forefront of redefining what quality CX entails and thank Mercado for acknowledging our progress in doing so," noted Horatio COO and co-founder, Alex Ross .

The company announced during the summer of 2023 it would expand its operations to Colombia to keep extending its reach and capabilities in the region. Additionally, Horatio announced plans to to extend the range of services they offer clientele beyond bespoke CX support - including further investments in their Trust and Safety and Content Moderation services.

In 2023, Horatio ranked number eight on Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in the Northeast. For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com or @HireHoratio .

About Horatio:

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. As seen on INC , Forbes, and Bloomberg . Launched in 2020, Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in the Dominican Republic and Colombia.

